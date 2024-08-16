Dalton Schultz 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Dalton Schultz of the Houston Texans posted 1.6 fantasy points last week, after being the 14th-ranked tight end fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and fantasy projections on him below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Dalton Schultz Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Schultz's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 91.5 161 10 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 86.8 158 13

Dalton Schultz 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Schultz finished with 17.0 fantasy points -- 10 receptions, 130 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 9 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 1.6 3 3 16 0

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Dalton Schultz vs. Other Texans Receivers

The Texans, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.1% of the time while running the football 42.9% of the time. Below is a look at how Schultz's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Dalton Schultz 88 59 635 5 13 Nico Collins 109 80 1297 8 15 Stefon Diggs 160 107 1183 8 15 Tank Dell 75 47 709 7 8

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Dalton Schultz? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.