Dalton Schultz 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Dalton Schultz of the Houston Texans posted 1.6 fantasy points last week, after being the 14th-ranked tight end fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and fantasy projections on him below.
Dalton Schultz Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Schultz's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|91.5
|161
|10
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|86.8
|158
|13
Dalton Schultz 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Schultz finished with 17.0 fantasy points -- 10 receptions, 130 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 9 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|1.6
|3
|3
|16
|0
Dalton Schultz vs. Other Texans Receivers
The Texans, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.1% of the time while running the football 42.9% of the time. Below is a look at how Schultz's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Dalton Schultz
|88
|59
|635
|5
|13
|Nico Collins
|109
|80
|1297
|8
|15
|Stefon Diggs
|160
|107
|1183
|8
|15
|Tank Dell
|75
|47
|709
|7
|8
