Dallas Goedert 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Heading into the 2025 season, Dallas Goedert is the 16th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Philadelphia Eagles player was 25th among all TEs in fantasy points last year, with 61.6. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
Dallas Goedert Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Goedert's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|61.6
|229
|24
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|58.8
|189
|18
Dallas Goedert 2024 Game-by-Game
Goedert accumulated 17.0 fantasy points -- 10 receptions, 170 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the New Orleans Saints. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|3.1
|5
|4
|31
|0
|Week 2
|Falcons
|3.8
|4
|3
|38
|0
|Week 3
|@Saints
|17.0
|11
|10
|170
|0
|Week 4
|@Buccaneers
|6.2
|8
|7
|62
|0
|Week 6
|Browns
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Cowboys
|8.5
|3
|2
|25
|1
|Week 11
|Commanders
|6.1
|5
|5
|61
|0
Dallas Goedert vs. Other Eagles Receivers
The Eagles ran 41.9% passing plays and 58.1% rushing plays last season. They ranked seventh in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Goedert's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Dallas Goedert
|52
|42
|496
|2
|9
|A.J. Brown
|97
|67
|1079
|7
|9
|DeVonta Smith
|89
|68
|833
|8
|11
|Grant Calcaterra
|30
|24
|298
|1
|2
