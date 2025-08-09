Dallas Goedert 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2025 season, Dallas Goedert is the 16th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Philadelphia Eagles player was 25th among all TEs in fantasy points last year, with 61.6. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Dallas Goedert Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Goedert's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 61.6 229 24 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 58.8 189 18

Dallas Goedert 2024 Game-by-Game

Goedert accumulated 17.0 fantasy points -- 10 receptions, 170 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the New Orleans Saints. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 3.1 5 4 31 0 Week 2 Falcons 3.8 4 3 38 0 Week 3 @Saints 17.0 11 10 170 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 6.2 8 7 62 0 Week 6 Browns 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 8.5 3 2 25 1 Week 11 Commanders 6.1 5 5 61 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Dallas Goedert vs. Other Eagles Receivers

The Eagles ran 41.9% passing plays and 58.1% rushing plays last season. They ranked seventh in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Goedert's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Dallas Goedert 52 42 496 2 9 A.J. Brown 97 67 1079 7 9 DeVonta Smith 89 68 833 8 11 Grant Calcaterra 30 24 298 1 2

