NFL

Dallas Goedert 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Dallas Goedert 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2025 season, Dallas Goedert is the 16th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Philadelphia Eagles player was 25th among all TEs in fantasy points last year, with 61.6. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Dallas Goedert Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Goedert's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points61.622924
2025 Projected Fantasy Points58.818918

Dallas Goedert 2024 Game-by-Game

Goedert accumulated 17.0 fantasy points -- 10 receptions, 170 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the New Orleans Saints. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Packers3.154310
Week 2Falcons3.843380
Week 3@Saints17.011101700
Week 4@Buccaneers6.287620
Week 6Browns0.01000
Week 10@Cowboys8.532251
Week 11Commanders6.155610

Dallas Goedert vs. Other Eagles Receivers

The Eagles ran 41.9% passing plays and 58.1% rushing plays last season. They ranked seventh in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Goedert's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Dallas Goedert524249629
A.J. Brown9767107979
DeVonta Smith8968833811
Grant Calcaterra302429812

Want more data and analysis on Dallas Goedert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

