D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will take on the team with last year's 22nd-ranked passing defense, the Denver Broncos (233.6 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Metcalf worth a look for his upcoming game against the Broncos? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Metcalf this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Metcalf vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.87

8.87 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.05

64.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

Metcalf 2023 Fantasy Performance

In 2023, Metcalf was 15th at his position (and 61st overall) in fantasy points, with 159.4 (10.0 per game).

In his best game last season, Metcalf picked up 31.4 fantasy points -- via six receptions, 134 yards and three touchdowns. That was in Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys.

In Week 11 versus the Los Angeles Rams, Metcalf picked up 15.4 fantasy points, with this stat line: five receptions, 94 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best output of the season.

Metcalf picked up 1.0 fantasy points -- one reception, 10 yards, on six targets -- in his worst game of the season, Week 18 versus the Arizona Cardinals.

In Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers, Metcalf collected 3.2 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via this stat line: three receptions, 32 yards, on nine targets.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver gave up more than 300 passing yards to three QBs last season.

Last year, the Broncos allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Denver allowed at least two touchdown passes to eight opposing QBs.

Last year, the Broncos allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, Denver gave up over 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

The Broncos allowed 24 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Denver allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to four players last season.

Looking at run defense, the Broncos yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to six players last season.

In terms of run defense, Denver allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players last season.

On the ground, the Broncos allowed three players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on D.K. Metcalf? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.