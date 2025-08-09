FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

D.J. Moore 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

D.J. Moore 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2025 season, D.J. Moore is the 20th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Chicago Bears player was 22nd among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 140.1. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

D.J. Moore Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Moore's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points140.18622
2025 Projected Fantasy Points109.311843

D.J. Moore 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Moore finished with 22.5 fantasy points -- five receptions, 105 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 5 versus the Carolina Panthers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Titans5.085360
Week 2@Texans5.3106530
Week 3@Colts7.2108780
Week 4Rams8.263221
Week 5Panthers22.5851052
Week 6Jaguars2.054200
Week 8@Commanders3.442270

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

D.J. Moore vs. Other Bears Receivers

The Bears threw the football on 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 28th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Moore's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
D.J. Moore14098966621
Rome Odunze10154734317
Olamide Zaccheaus644550638
Cole Kmet554747448

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on D.J. Moore? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup