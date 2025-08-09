D.J. Moore 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2025 season, D.J. Moore is the 20th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Chicago Bears player was 22nd among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 140.1. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

D.J. Moore Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Moore's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 140.1 86 22 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 109.3 118 43

D.J. Moore 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Moore finished with 22.5 fantasy points -- five receptions, 105 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 5 versus the Carolina Panthers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 5.0 8 5 36 0 Week 2 @Texans 5.3 10 6 53 0 Week 3 @Colts 7.2 10 8 78 0 Week 4 Rams 8.2 6 3 22 1 Week 5 Panthers 22.5 8 5 105 2 Week 6 Jaguars 2.0 5 4 20 0 Week 8 @Commanders 3.4 4 2 27 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

D.J. Moore vs. Other Bears Receivers

The Bears threw the football on 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 28th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Moore's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets D.J. Moore 140 98 966 6 21 Rome Odunze 101 54 734 3 17 Olamide Zaccheaus 64 45 506 3 8 Cole Kmet 55 47 474 4 8

