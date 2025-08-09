D.J. Moore 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering the 2025 season, D.J. Moore is the 20th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Chicago Bears player was 22nd among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 140.1. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
D.J. Moore Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Moore's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|140.1
|86
|22
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|109.3
|118
|43
D.J. Moore 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Moore finished with 22.5 fantasy points -- five receptions, 105 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 5 versus the Carolina Panthers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|5.0
|8
|5
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Texans
|5.3
|10
|6
|53
|0
|Week 3
|@Colts
|7.2
|10
|8
|78
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|8.2
|6
|3
|22
|1
|Week 5
|Panthers
|22.5
|8
|5
|105
|2
|Week 6
|Jaguars
|2.0
|5
|4
|20
|0
|Week 8
|@Commanders
|3.4
|4
|2
|27
|0
D.J. Moore vs. Other Bears Receivers
The Bears threw the football on 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 28th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Moore's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|D.J. Moore
|140
|98
|966
|6
|21
|Rome Odunze
|101
|54
|734
|3
|17
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|64
|45
|506
|3
|8
|Cole Kmet
|55
|47
|474
|4
|8
Want more data and analysis on D.J. Moore? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.