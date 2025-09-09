D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

D'Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears will face the Detroit Lions -- whose run defense was ranked fifth in the NFL last year (98.4 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Swift's next game against the Lions, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Swift this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

D'Andre Swift Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.34

26.34 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

0.19 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.57

20.57 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Swift picked up 172.5 fantasy points (10.1 per game) -- 19th at his position, 51st in the NFL.

Swift picked up 6.5 fantasy points in his single game this year. He had 17 carries for 53 yards and zero touchdowns, plus 12 receiving yards on three catches (five targets).

In his best performance last season, Swift finished with 22.5 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 93 yards, 1 TD; 7 receptions, 72 yards. That was in Week 4 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

In Week 8 against the Washington Commanders, Swift put up 18.9 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), via these numbers: 18 carries, 129 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the year, Swift ended up with 4.0 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 38 yards. That happened in Week 14 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift collected 4.2 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 18 yards; 4 receptions, 24 yards -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 2 versus the Houston Texans.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Lions Defensive Performance

Against Detroit last year, five players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Lions allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Detroit last season, four players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Lions surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to only two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against Detroit last season, 10 players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Lions gave up a touchdown reception to 17 players last season.

Detroit gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to only one player last season.

In terms of run D, the Lions allowed just one player to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Detroit allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the ground game, the Lions allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on D'Andre Swift? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.