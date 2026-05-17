Cubs vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cubs vs White Sox Game Info

Chicago Cubs (29-16) vs. Chicago White Sox (22-22)

Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and MARQ

Cubs vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-142) | CHW: (+120)

CHC: (-142) | CHW: (+120) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+122) | CHW: +1.5 (-146)

CHC: -1.5 (+122) | CHW: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Cubs vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 4-2, 4.68 ERA vs Erick Fedde (White Sox) - 0-4, 3.77 ERA

The Cubs will look to Colin Rea (4-2) against the White Sox and Erick Fedde (0-4). Rea and his team have a record of 2-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Rea's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The White Sox are 3-3-0 against the spread when Fedde starts. The White Sox are 2-4 in Fedde's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (64.5%)

Cubs vs White Sox Moneyline

The Cubs vs White Sox moneyline has the Cubs as a -142 favorite, while the White Sox are a +120 underdog at home.

Cubs vs White Sox Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Cubs are +122 to cover, while the White Sox are -146 to cover.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Cubs-White Sox on May 17, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

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Cubs vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 20, or 69%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Cubs have won 12 of 17 games when listed as at least -142 or better on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 25 of their 44 games with a total this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 21-23-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 19 of the 38 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, the White Sox have gone 12-12 (50%).

The White Sox have played in 42 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-19-0).

The White Sox have a 24-18-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .399, fueled by 16 extra-base hits. He has a .264 batting average and an on-base percentage of .340.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs in OBP (.381) and total hits (38) this season. He's batting .241 while slugging .481.

His batting average ranks 101st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 23rd, and his slugging percentage 35th.

Happ has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with a home run, five walks and two RBIs.

Dansby Swanson is batting .189 with a .351 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Alex Bregman has four home runs, 14 RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.

Bregman takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .275 with a double, a home run, five walks and two RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas a has .376 on-base percentage to pace the White Sox. He's batting .247 while slugging .494.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage is 29th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Vargas brings a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .333 with two doubles, four home runs, six walks and seven RBIs.

Munetaka Murakami's 35 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .227 while slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 122nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Colson Montgomery is batting .237 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Chase Meidroth is slugging .394 to lead his team.

Cubs vs White Sox Head to Head

5/15/2026: 10-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/27/2025: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/26/2025: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/25/2025: 12-5 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

12-5 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 5/18/2025: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/17/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/16/2025: 13-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/10/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/9/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/5/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

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