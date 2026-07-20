Cubs vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Detroit Tigers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Cubs vs Tigers Game Info

Chicago Cubs (56-43) vs. Detroit Tigers (46-53)

Date: Monday, July 20, 2026

Monday, July 20, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and DSN

Cubs vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-110) | DET: (-106)

CHC: (-110) | DET: (-106) Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-164) | DET: -1.5 (+136)

CHC: +1.5 (-164) | DET: -1.5 (+136) Total: 12 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Cubs vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 2-5, 5.19 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 3-8, 4.48 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Jameson Taillon (2-5, 5.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Jack Flaherty (3-8, 4.48 ERA). When Taillon starts, his team is 3-10-0 against the spread this season. When Taillon starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-4. The Tigers are 6-12-0 ATS in Flaherty's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Tigers are 1-6 in Flaherty's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (57.7%)

Cubs vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Tigers, Chicago is the favorite at -110, and Detroit is -106 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cubs. The Tigers are +136 to cover, while the Cubs are -164 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cubs vs Tigers Over/Under

A total of 12 runs has been set for the Cubs-Tigers contest on July 20, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

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Cubs vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 37 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 37 times in 64 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 51 of 95 chances this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 43-52-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers are 17-24 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.5% of those games).

Detroit is 16-24 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 97 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-56-1).

The Tigers have collected a 51-46-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.6% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 105 hits and an OBP of .379, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .519. He's batting .284.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .245 with 23 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .341 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 93rd in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 137th in slugging percentage.

Hoerner brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a triple and five RBIs.

Dansby Swanson has 67 hits this season and has a slash line of .207/.287/.407.

Alex Bregman has 10 home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has accumulated a team-high OBP (.390) and slugging percentage (.425). He's batting .282.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 25th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 75th in slugging.

Dillon Dingler's 87 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .260 while slugging .501 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is currently 65th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Riley Greene is hitting .286 with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 53 walks.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .207 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 41 walks.

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