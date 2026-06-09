Cubs vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Rockies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (34-32) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-42)

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and MARQ

Cubs vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-154) | COL: (+130)

CHC: (-154) | COL: (+130) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+100) | COL: +1.5 (-120)

CHC: -1.5 (+100) | COL: +1.5 (-120) Total: 12.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 5-3, 4.59 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 5-4, 3.98 ERA

The probable starters are Colin Rea (5-3) for the Cubs and Tomoyuki Sugano (5-4) for the Rockies. Rea and his team are 3-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rea's team is 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 7-5-0 ATS record in Sugano's 12 starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Sugano's starts this season, and they went 7-5 in those games.

Cubs vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (68.7%)

Cubs vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Cubs, Colorado is the underdog at +130, and Chicago is -154 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Rockies Spread

The Cubs are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +100 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -120.

Cubs vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 12.5 has been set for Cubs-Rockies on June 9, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (53.5%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 10-4 when favored by -154 or more this year.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 35 of 64 chances this season.

The Cubs are 24-40-0 against the spread in their 64 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have put together a 24-40 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

Colorado has a record of 17-33 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (34%).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 65 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 31 of those games (31-32-2).

The Rockies have put together a 33-32-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.8% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.347) thanks to 18 extra-base hits. He has a .247 batting average and an on-base percentage of .331.

He is 86th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 135th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Among all qualifying players, he is 67th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Crow-Armstrong brings a 12-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .419 with two doubles, five home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Ian Happ has 54 hits and is batting .232 this season.

Michael Busch has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .369.

Busch brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a triple, three walks and an RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield is hitting .268 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 80th in slugging.

Hunter Goodman leads his team with 55 hits. He has a batting average of .242 while slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 94th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Troy Johnston has an on-base percentage of .370 and a slugging percentage of .430. Both lead the Rockies.

Jake McCarthy is hitting .282 with 11 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 11 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!