Cubs vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds.

Cubs vs Reds Game Info

Chicago Cubs (81-78) vs. Cincinnati Reds (76-83)

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MLB Network

Cubs vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-144) | CIN: (+122)

CHC: (-144) | CIN: (+122) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+164) | CIN: +1.5 (-200)

CHC: -1.5 (+164) | CIN: +1.5 (-200) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cubs vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 11-8, 3.41 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Reds) - 10-6, 3.22 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (11-8, 3.41 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Nick Martinez (10-6, 3.22 ERA). Taillon's team is 12-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Taillon's team has won 38.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-8). The Reds have a 9-6-0 ATS record in Martínez's 15 starts with a set spread. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Martínez's starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (55.9%)

Cubs vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Reds reveal Chicago as the favorite (-144) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+122) on the road.

Cubs vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Reds are -200 to cover, and the Cubs are +164.

Cubs vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 6.5 has been set for Cubs-Reds on Sept. 27, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (52.6%) in those games.

This year Chicago has won 24 of 36 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 72 of their 155 opportunities.

In 155 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 72-83-0 against the spread.

The Reds have a 38-46 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.2% of those games).

Cincinnati has an 18-21 record (winning 46.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Reds have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 153 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-74-7).

The Reds are 85-68-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.374) thanks to 42 extra-base hits. He has a .274 batting average and an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 32nd in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 112th in slugging.

Hoerner has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Ian Happ has 34 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 79 walks. He's batting .244 and slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He ranks 93rd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Cody Bellinger is batting .267 with a .429 slugging percentage and 78 RBI this year.

Bellinger enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a triple and five RBI.

Isaac Paredes has 19 home runs, 79 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.473) and paces the Reds in hits (158). He's batting .261 and with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage is 33rd, and he is 27th in slugging.

Spencer Steer is batting .228 with 34 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 71 walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average is 116th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Jonathan India a has .354 on-base percentage to pace the Reds.

Tyler Stephenson is batting .260 with 26 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 46 walks.

Cubs vs Reds Head to Head

7/31/2024: 13-4 CHC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

13-4 CHC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/30/2024: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/29/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/9/2024: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/8/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/7/2024: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/6/2024: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/2/2024: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/31/2024: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/3/2023: 15-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

