Cubs vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds.

Cubs vs Reds Game Info

Chicago Cubs (30-20) vs. Cincinnati Reds (25-26)

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Friday, May 23, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and MARQ

Cubs vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-116) | CIN: (-102)

CHC: (-116) | CIN: (-102) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+142) | CIN: +1.5 (-172)

CHC: -1.5 (+142) | CIN: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cubs vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 4-2, 2.98 ERA vs Hunter Greene (Reds) - 4-2, 2.36 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Matthew Boyd (4-2, 2.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Hunter Greene (4-2, 2.36 ERA). Boyd and his team are 3-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Boyd's team has a record of 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Greene starts, the Reds have gone 3-4-0 against the spread. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in four of Greene's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (51.3%)

Cubs vs Reds Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -102 underdog despite being at home.

Cubs vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Reds are -172 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +142.

Cubs vs Reds Over/Under

Cubs versus Reds on May 23 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 20, or 71.4%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has been victorious 19 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 30 of their 48 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 25-23-0 in 48 games with a line this season.

The Reds have a 12-14 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.2% of those games).

Cincinnati has a 10-12 record (winning 45.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 49 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 18 of those games (18-29-2).

The Reds have covered 53.1% of their games this season, going 26-23-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.387) this season, fueled by 54 hits. He has a .278 batting average and a slugging percentage of .552.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Tucker will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two home runs, five walks and two RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.553) and total hits (55) this season. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging in MLB.

Seiya Suzuki has 47 hits this season and has a slash line of .253/.309/.527.

Suzuki enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Dansby Swanson is batting .262 with a .319 OBP and 27 RBI for Chicago this season.

Swanson enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .351 with two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz is hitting .242 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 92nd in slugging.

TJ Friedl's .391 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He is currently 58th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Gavin Lux has racked up 45 hits with a .377 on-base percentage, leading the Reds in both categories.

Austin Hays is batting .316 with six doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

