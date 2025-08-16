Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cubs vs Pirates Game Info

Chicago Cubs (68-53) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (52-71)

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Saturday, August 16, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: Fox Sports 1, MARQ, and SportsNet PT

Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-220) | PIT: (+184)

CHC: (-220) | PIT: (+184) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-108) | PIT: +1.5 (-113)

CHC: -1.5 (-108) | PIT: +1.5 (-113) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 8-5, 3.19 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Pirates) - 1-4, 4.66 ERA

The probable starters are Shota Imanaga (8-5) for the Cubs and Mike Burrows (1-4) for the Pirates. When Imanaga starts, his team is 8-8-0 against the spread this season. Imanaga's team has a record of 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates are 7-6-0 against the spread when Burrows starts. The Pirates have a 4-7 record in Burrows' 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (64.3%)

Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Cubs, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +184, and Chicago is -220 playing at home.

Cubs vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Pirates are -113 to cover, and the Cubs are -108.

Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Pirates contest on Aug. 16 has been set at 9.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 51 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has been victorious 10 times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -220 on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 56 of their 117 opportunities.

The Cubs have posted a record of 55-62-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have won 33 of the 79 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (41.8%).

Pittsburgh has a record of 4-6 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +184 or longer (40%).

The Pirates have played in 115 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-65-4).

The Pirates have covered 52.2% of their games this season, going 60-55-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 114 hits. He has a .263 batting average and a slugging percentage of .454.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 119 hits, which leads Chicago batters this season. He's batting .259 with 63 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .523 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Among qualifying batters, he is 80th in batting average, 142nd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki has collected 112 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .502 this season.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .375, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.

Hoerner takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .350 with .

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has a team-high slugging percentage (.401) and paces the Pirates in hits (111). He's batting .244 and with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 112th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen has a .330 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .243 while slugging .377.

He is currently 117th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 135th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .269 with 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 16 walks.

Tommy Pham is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 walks.

Cubs vs Pirates Head to Head

8/15/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/15/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/14/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/13/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/12/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/1/2025: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/30/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/29/2025: 9-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/4/2024: 12-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

12-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/3/2024: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

