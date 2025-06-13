Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 10:14 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are up against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cubs vs Pirates Game Info

Chicago Cubs (42-27) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (28-42)

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Friday, June 13, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MLB Network, MARQ, and SportsNet PT

Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-205) | PIT: (+172)

CHC: (-205) | PIT: (+172) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+105) | PIT: +1.5 (-126)

CHC: -1.5 (+105) | PIT: +1.5 (-126) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton (Cubs) - 3-1, 4.11 ERA vs Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 4-6, 1.88 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cade Horton (3-1) for the Cubs and Paul Skenes (4-6) for the Pirates. Horton's team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Horton and his team have won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have gone 6-8-0 ATS in Skenes' 14 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Skenes' starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (52.5%)

Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline

Chicago is a -205 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +172 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Pirates Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Pirates. The Cubs are +105 to cover, and the Pirates are -126.

Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Pirates game on June 13 has been set at 7.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 31, or 73.8%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Chicago has been victorious nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 36 of 67 chances this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 35-32-0 in 67 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline 45 total times this season. They've gone 18-27 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer, Pittsburgh has gone 5-4 (55.6%).

In the 65 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-39-3).

The Pirates are 31-34-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .386 this season while batting .273 with 46 walks and 48 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .504.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.554) and total hits (73) this season. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .305.

His batting average is 55th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 119th, and his slugging percentage seventh.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .266 with a .548 slugging percentage and 57 RBI this year.

Suzuki heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a home run and two RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has been key for Chicago with 72 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .356.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has 49 hits, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .226 and slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 144th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 44th and he is 51st in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds is slugging .370 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .229 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He is 139th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Andrew McCutchen a has .353 on-base percentage to pace the Pirates.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .297 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.

Cubs vs Pirates Head to Head

6/12/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/1/2025: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/30/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/29/2025: 9-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/4/2024: 12-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

12-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/3/2024: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/2/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/28/2024: 14-10 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

14-10 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/27/2024: 9-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/26/2024: 18-8 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

