Cubs vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs face the Baltimore Orioles.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Cubs vs Orioles Game Info

Chicago Cubs (50-40) vs. Baltimore Orioles (42-49)

Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and MARQ

Cubs vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-112) | BAL: (-104)

CHC: (-112) | BAL: (-104) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-176)

CHC: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 3-1, 5.08 ERA vs Shane Baz (Orioles) - 4-8, 4.19 ERA

The Cubs will look to Matthew Boyd (3-1) against the Orioles and Shane Baz (4-8). Boyd and his team are 4-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Boyd starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-1. The Orioles have a 6-11-0 record against the spread in Baz's starts. The Orioles are 2-7 in Baz's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (57.2%)

Cubs vs Orioles Moneyline

The Cubs vs Orioles moneyline has Chicago as a -112 favorite, while Baltimore is a -104 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Orioles Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Orioles. The Cubs are +146 to cover the spread, while the Orioles are -176.

Cubs vs Orioles Over/Under

Cubs versus Orioles on July 7 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 34 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 31 times in 56 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 48 of 87 chances this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 37-50-0 in 87 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog 44 total times this season. They've gone 20-24 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Baltimore has gone 17-22 (43.6%).

The Orioles have played in 91 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-37-3).

The Orioles have put together a 45-46-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in OBP (.383), slugging percentage (.527) and total hits (98) this season. He has a .292 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Crow-Armstrong hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with two doubles, two home runs, nine walks and five RBIs.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .241 with 22 doubles, four home runs and 35 walks, while slugging .338 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He is 108th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 141st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Dansby Swanson has collected 60 base hits, an OBP of .295 and a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Michael Busch is batting .234 with a .367 OBP and 47 RBI for Chicago this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso is leading the Orioles with 85 hits. He's batting .251 and slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He ranks 86th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .223 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 133rd in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward has accumulated a .378 on-base percentage and a .353 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Orioles.

Adley Rutschman is batting .254 with 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 24 walks.

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