Cubs vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Washington Nationals.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Nationals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (1-1) vs. Washington Nationals (1-1)

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and Nationals.TV

Cubs vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-245) | WSH: (+200)

CHC: (-245) | WSH: (+200) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-115) | WSH: +1.5 (-104)

CHC: -1.5 (-115) | WSH: +1.5 (-104) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Cubs will call on Shota Imanaga versus the Nationals and Jake Irvin. In games Imanaga pitched with a spread last season, his team was 9-17-0 ATS. Imanaga and his team won as favorites in 50% of his 18 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season Irvin and his team went 17-16-0 against the spread when he pitched. Irvin and his team went 14-17 in games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Cubs vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (72.1%)

Cubs vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Nationals, Chicago is the favorite at -245, and Washington is +200 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Nationals Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are -115 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -104.

Cubs vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Cubs-Nationals on March 29, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cubs were favorites in 111 games last season and came away with the win 72 times (64.9%) in those contests.

Last year, Chicago won eight of 10 games when listed as at least -245 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 165 games with a total last season.

The Nationals put together a 56-75 record in games last season when they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.7% of those games).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +200 or longer last year, Washington went 5-8 (38.5%).

The Nationals played in 156 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 83 times (83-66-7).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner finished with an OPS of .739 last season, fueled by a .345 OBP and a slugging percentage of .394.

Pete Crow-Armstrong slashed .247/.287/.481 and finished with an OPS of .768.

Last season, Michael Busch had 137 base hits, batting .261 with 64 extra-base hits.

Ian Happ slashed .243/.342/.420 and finished with an OPS of .762.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams hit .257 with 35 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 37 walks a season ago.

James Wood had 153 hits and a .350 OBP while slugging .475.

Luis Garcia hit .252 with 28 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 27 walks a season ago.

Daylen Lile hit .299 with 15 doubles, 11 triples, nine home runs and 21 walks.

Cubs vs Nationals Head to Head

3/28/2026: 10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 3/26/2026: 10-4 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-4 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/7/2025: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/6/2025: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/5/2025: 11-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

11-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/5/2025: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/4/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/3/2025: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/20/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!