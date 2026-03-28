Cubs vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Washington Nationals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Nationals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (0-1) vs. Washington Nationals (1-0)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and Nationals.TV

Cubs vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-230) | WSH: (+190)

CHC: (-230) | WSH: (+190) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-110) | WSH: +1.5 (-110)

CHC: -1.5 (-110) | WSH: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cubs vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton (Cubs) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Cubs will look to Cade Horton versus the Nationals and Miles Mikolas. Horton and his team were 11-11-0 ATS in his 22 appearances with a spread last season. Horton and his team won 75% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 12-4. Last season when Mikolas pitched his team finished 14-17-0 against the spread. Mikolas and his team went 9-14 in the 23 games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Cubs vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (72.4%)

Cubs vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Cubs, Washington is the underdog at +190, and Chicago is -230 playing at home.

Cubs vs Nationals Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Nationals. The Cubs are -110 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -110.

Cubs vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Nationals on March 28 is 9.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cubs won in 72, or 64.9%, of the 111 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Chicago came away with a win 11 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -230 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 165 games with a total last season.

The Nationals won 42.7% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (56-75).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +190 or longer last year, Washington went 6-12 (33.3%).

The Nationals combined with their opponents to go over the total 83 times last season for an 83-66-7 record against the over/under.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner finished with an OPS of .739 last season, fueled by a .345 OBP and a slugging percentage of .394.

Pete Crow-Armstrong slashed .247/.287/.481 and finished with an OPS of .768.

Last season, Michael Busch had 137 base hits, batting .261 with 64 extra-base hits.

Ian Happ slashed .243/.342/.420 and finished with an OPS of .762.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams had 35 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 37 walks while batting .257 last season.

James Wood had 153 hits and a .350 on-base percentage while slugging .475.

Luis Garcia hit .252 with 28 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 27 walks a season ago.

Daylen Lile hit .299 with 15 doubles, 11 triples, nine home runs and 21 walks.

Cubs vs Nationals Head to Head

3/26/2026: 10-4 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-4 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/7/2025: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/6/2025: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/5/2025: 11-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

11-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/5/2025: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/4/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/3/2025: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/20/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/19/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

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