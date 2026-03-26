Cubs vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 26

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals meet for MLB Opening Day on Thursday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Nationals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (0-0) vs. Washington Nationals (0-0)

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and NATS

Cubs vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-220) | WSH: (+184)

CHC: (-220) | WSH: (+184) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-104) | WSH: +1.5 (-115)

CHC: -1.5 (-104) | WSH: +1.5 (-115) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Cubs will call on Matthew Boyd against the Nationals and Cade Cavalli. Boyd and his team were 16-18-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Boyd and his team won as favorites in 61.5% of his 26 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season when Cavalli pitched his team finished 7-3-0 against the spread. Cavalli and his team finished with a 6-2 record in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Cubs vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (71%)

Cubs vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Nationals reveal Chicago as the favorite (-220) and Washington as the underdog (+184) on the road.

Cubs vs Nationals Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Cubs are -104 to cover, and the Nationals are -115.

Cubs vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Cubs-Nationals on March 26, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

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Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cubs came away with 72 wins in the 111 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season Chicago came away with a win 12 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -220 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 165 games with a total last season.

The Nationals were the moneyline underdog 131 times last season. They went 56-75 in those games.

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +184 or longer last year, Washington went 7-12 (36.8%).

The Nationals played in 156 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 83 times (83-66-7).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner had an OBP of .345 to go with a slugging percentage of .394 last season.

Pete Crow-Armstrong slashed .247/.287/.481 and finished with an OPS of .768.

Michael Busch finished last season with 137 hits while batting .261.

Ian Happ slashed .243/.342/.420 and finished with an OPS of .762.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams had 35 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .257 last season.

James Wood had 153 hits and a .350 on-base percentage while slugging .475.

Luis Garcia had 28 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .252 last season.

Daylen Lile hit .299 with 15 doubles, 11 triples, nine home runs and 21 walks.

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