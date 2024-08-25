Cubs vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 25

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Miami Marlins.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Marlins Game Info

Chicago Cubs (65-65) vs. Miami Marlins (46-83)

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Sunday, August 25, 2024 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSFL

Cubs vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-176) | MIA: (+148)

CHC: (-176) | MIA: (+148) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-110) | MIA: +1.5 (-110)

CHC: -1.5 (-110) | MIA: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad (Cubs) - 6-3, 3.11 ERA vs Adam Oller (Marlins) - 0-1, 9.64 ERA

The probable starters are Javier Assad (6-3) for the Cubs and Adam Oller (0-1) for the Marlins. When Assad starts, his team is 15-6-0 against the spread this season. Assad's team is 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Oller has started just one game with a set spread, which the Marlins failed to cover. The Marlins were named the moneyline underdog for one Oller start this season -- they lost.

Cubs vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (62%)

Cubs vs Marlins Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -176 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +148 underdog despite being at home.

Cubs vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-110 to cover), and Chicago is -110 to cover the runline.

Cubs vs Marlins Over/Under

The Cubs-Marlins game on August 25 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (51.7%) in those games.

This season Chicago has been victorious 12 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -176 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 55 of 127 chances this season.

The Cubs are 59-68-0 against the spread in their 127 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 111 total times this season. They've gone 42-69 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +148 or longer, Miami has a 17-30 record (winning just 36.2% of its games).

In the 128 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-53-4).

The Marlins have put together a 58-70-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.3% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ has 27 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 67 walks while hitting .230. He has an on-base percentage of .337 and a slugging percentage of .451.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 113th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes has 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 58 walks. He's batting .227 and slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 116th, his on-base percentage 44th, and his slugging percentage 86th.

Paredes has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .136 with a double and an RBI.

Nico Hoerner has hit five homers with a team-high .345 SLG this season.

Cody Bellinger has 13 home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.

Bellinger has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with four doubles and four RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has racked up an on-base percentage of .300, a slugging percentage of .471, and has 101 hits, all club-bests for the Marlins (while batting .246).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Jesus Sanchez is hitting .236 with 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .293.

His batting average ranks 104th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Xavier Edwards is hitting .349 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 26 walks.

Otto Lopez is hitting .238 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

Cubs vs Marlins Head to Head

8/24/2024: 14-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

14-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/23/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/20/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/20/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/19/2024: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/7/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/6/2023: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/5/2023: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/30/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.