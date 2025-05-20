Cubs vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs play the Miami Marlins.

Cubs vs Marlins Game Info

Chicago Cubs (28-20) vs. Miami Marlins (19-27)

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and MARQ

Cubs vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-154) | MIA: (+130)

CHC: (-154) | MIA: (+130) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+110) | MIA: +1.5 (-132)

CHC: -1.5 (+110) | MIA: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cubs vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 2-3, 4.53 ERA vs Ryan Weathers (Marlins) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (2-3) against the Marlins and Ryan Weathers (1-0). Taillon's team is 3-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Taillon's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Weathers has started just one game with a set spread, which the Marlins covered. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for one Weathers start this season -- they won.

Cubs vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (56%)

Cubs vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Cubs, Miami is the underdog at +130, and Chicago is -154 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Marlins are -132 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +110.

Cubs vs Marlins Over/Under

Cubs versus Marlins, on May 20, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Cubs vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 18, or 69.2%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Chicago has come away with a win nine times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 29 of their 46 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 24-22-0 in 46 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have a 15-25 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

Miami is 8-16 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

In the 46 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-18-0).

The Marlins have covered 54.3% of their games this season, going 25-21-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 48 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371. He has a .258 batting average and a slugging percentage of .511.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 74th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.569) and total hits (53) this season. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging in the majors.

Dansby Swanson has collected 47 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .470 this season.

Swanson takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has no home runs, but 20 RBI and a batting average of .293 this season.

Hoerner takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has put up a team-best OBP (.379) and slugging percentage (.561), while pacing the Marlins in hits (47, while batting .303).

He ranks 15th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Stowers hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .306 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Eric Wagaman is hitting .242 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 100th, his on-base percentage is 125th, and he is 114th in slugging.

Liam Hicks is hitting .280 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

Otto Lopez is hitting .231 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Cubs vs Marlins Head to Head

5/19/2025: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-7 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/14/2025: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/13/2025: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/12/2025: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 8/25/2024: 7-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/24/2024: 14-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

14-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/23/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/20/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/20/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

