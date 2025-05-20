Cubs vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20
Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.
In MLB action on Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs play the Miami Marlins.
Cubs vs Marlins Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (28-20) vs. Miami Marlins (19-27)
- Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: FDSFL and MARQ
Cubs vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CHC: (-154) | MIA: (+130)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+110) | MIA: +1.5 (-132)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Cubs vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 2-3, 4.53 ERA vs Ryan Weathers (Marlins) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA
The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (2-3) against the Marlins and Ryan Weathers (1-0). Taillon's team is 3-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Taillon's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Weathers has started just one game with a set spread, which the Marlins covered. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for one Weathers start this season -- they won.
Cubs vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cubs win (56%)
Cubs vs Marlins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Cubs, Miami is the underdog at +130, and Chicago is -154 playing on the road.
Cubs vs Marlins Spread
- The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Marlins are -132 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +110.
Cubs vs Marlins Over/Under
- Cubs versus Marlins, on May 20, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Cubs vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Cubs have won in 18, or 69.2%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Chicago has come away with a win nine times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.
- The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 29 of their 46 opportunities.
- The Cubs have an against the spread record of 24-22-0 in 46 games with a line this season.
- The Marlins have a 15-25 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).
- Miami is 8-16 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.
- In the 46 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-18-0).
- The Marlins have covered 54.3% of their games this season, going 25-21-0 ATS.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker has 48 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371. He has a .258 batting average and a slugging percentage of .511.
- Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 74th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.569) and total hits (53) this season. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .317.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging in the majors.
- Dansby Swanson has collected 47 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .470 this season.
- Swanson takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.
- Nico Hoerner has no home runs, but 20 RBI and a batting average of .293 this season.
- Hoerner takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three doubles, two walks and three RBIs.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Kyle Stowers has put up a team-best OBP (.379) and slugging percentage (.561), while pacing the Marlins in hits (47, while batting .303).
- He ranks 15th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Stowers hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .306 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, three walks and five RBIs.
- Eric Wagaman is hitting .242 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .295.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 100th, his on-base percentage is 125th, and he is 114th in slugging.
- Liam Hicks is hitting .280 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.
- Otto Lopez is hitting .231 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
Cubs vs Marlins Head to Head
- 5/19/2025: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 5/14/2025: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 5/13/2025: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 5/12/2025: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 8/25/2024: 7-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 8/24/2024: 14-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 8/23/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/21/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/20/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 4/20/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
