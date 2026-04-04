Cubs vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Cleveland Guardians.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Guardians Game Info

Chicago Cubs (3-4) vs. Cleveland Guardians (5-3)

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and MARQ

Cubs vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-132) | CLE: (+112)

CHC: (-132) | CLE: (+112) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+132) | CLE: +1.5 (-160)

CHC: -1.5 (+132) | CLE: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera (Cubs) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 0-1, 12.46 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Edward Cabrera (1-0) to the mound, while Slade Cecconi (0-1) will get the nod for the Guardians. Cabrera helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Cabrera's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Cecconi has started just one game with a set spread, which the Guardians failed to cover. The Guardians were the moneyline underdog for one Cecconi start this season -- they lost.

Cubs vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (52.9%)

Cubs vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Cubs, Cleveland is the underdog at +112, and Chicago is -132 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Guardians are -160 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +132.

Cubs vs Guardians Over/Under

The Cubs-Guardians contest on April 5 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in seven games this year and have walked away with the win three times (42.9%) in those games.

This year Chicago has won three of six games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in three of seven chances this season.

In seven games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 3-4-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have gone 5-3 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 62.5% of those games).

Cleveland has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Guardians have played in eight games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-5-0).

The Guardians have a 5-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 62.5% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with an OBP of .400, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .458. He's batting .292 on the season.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Ian Happ has five hits, which ranks first among Chicago batters this season. He's batting .179 with four extra-base hits. He's also slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .281.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 154th, his on-base percentage 139th, and his slugging percentage 38th.

Alex Bregman has six hits this season and has a slash line of .214/.313/.429.

Bregman has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Michael Busch has no home runs, but one RBI and a batting average of .240 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has racked up a team-high OBP (.370) and slugging percentage (.923), and paces the Guardians in hits (nine, while batting .346).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 19th, his on-base percentage is 59th, and he is first in slugging.

Jose Ramirez is batting .188 with two doubles, a home run and two walks. He's slugging .344 with an on-base percentage of .235.

He is currently 148th in batting average, 174th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Steven Kwan has a double and four walks while hitting .233.

Brayan Rocchio leads his team with a .370 on-base percentage.

Cubs vs Guardians Head to Head

4/3/2026: 4-1 CLE (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

4-1 CLE (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/3/2025: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/2/2025: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/1/2025: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/14/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/13/2024: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/12/2024: 9-8 CLE (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-8 CLE (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/30/2023: 10-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

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