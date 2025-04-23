Cubs vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23
Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.
The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Cubs vs Dodgers Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (15-10) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (16-8)
- Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: MLB Network, MARQ, and SportsNet LA
Cubs vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CHC: (-108) | LAD: (-108)
- Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-182) | LAD: -1.5 (+150)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Cubs vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Matthew Robert Boyd (Cubs) - 1-2, 2.01 ERA vs TBA (Dodgers)
The Cubs will look to Matthew Robert Boyd (1-2), while the Dodgers' starter has not yet been announced. Boyd's team is 1-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Boyd's team won his only start as a favorite this season.
Cubs vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cubs win (50.7%)
Cubs vs Dodgers Moneyline
- Chicago is a -108 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -108 underdog on the road.
Cubs vs Dodgers Spread
Cubs vs Dodgers Over/Under
- The over/under for Cubs-Dodgers on April 23 is 9. The over is -112, and the under is -108.
Cubs vs Dodgers Betting Trends
- The Cubs have come away with eight wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Chicago has a record of 8-3 when favored by -108 or more this year.
- The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 16 of their 24 opportunities.
- The Cubs have posted a record of 14-10-0 against the spread this season.
- The Dodgers have been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and they split the games.
- Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- The Dodgers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 24 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-12-0).
- The Dodgers have covered 45.8% of their games this season, going 11-13-0 ATS.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker has 32 hits and an OBP of .420 to go with a slugging percentage of .650. All three of those stats are tops among Chicago hitters this season. He has a .320 batting average, as well.
- He ranks 17th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among all qualified batters in baseball.
- Carson Kelly is hitting .371 with a double, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks, while slugging .971 with an on-base percentage of .540.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong has 27 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.324/.510.
- Ian Happ is batting .271 with a .358 OBP and 13 RBI for Chicago this season.
- Happ takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .524 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Tommy Edman has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.576) and leads the Dodgers in hits (25). He's batting .272 and with an on-base percentage of .303.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 62nd, his on-base percentage is 112th, and he is 13th in slugging.
- Shohei Ohtani is hitting .264 with a double, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .366.
- Including all qualified players, he is 71st in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.
- Markus Lynn Betts is hitting .231 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Teoscar Hernandez is batting .259 with five doubles, five home runs and three walks.
Cubs vs Dodgers Head to Head
- 4/22/2025: 11-10 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/13/2025: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
- 4/12/2025: 16-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 4/11/2025: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 3/19/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 3/18/2025: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 9/11/2024: 10-8 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 9/10/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 9/9/2024: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 4/7/2024: 8-1 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
