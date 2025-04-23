Cubs vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cubs vs Dodgers Game Info

Chicago Cubs (15-10) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (16-8)

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MLB Network, MARQ, and SportsNet LA

Cubs vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-108) | LAD: (-108)

CHC: (-108) | LAD: (-108) Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-182) | LAD: -1.5 (+150)

CHC: +1.5 (-182) | LAD: -1.5 (+150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Cubs vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Robert Boyd (Cubs) - 1-2, 2.01 ERA vs TBA (Dodgers)

The Cubs will look to Matthew Robert Boyd (1-2), while the Dodgers' starter has not yet been announced. Boyd's team is 1-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Boyd's team won his only start as a favorite this season.

Cubs vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (50.7%)

Cubs vs Dodgers Moneyline

Chicago is a -108 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -108 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Dodgers Spread

Cubs vs Dodgers Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Dodgers on April 23 is 9. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Cubs vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with eight wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 8-3 when favored by -108 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 16 of their 24 opportunities.

The Cubs have posted a record of 14-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Dodgers have been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and they split the games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Dodgers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 24 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-12-0).

The Dodgers have covered 45.8% of their games this season, going 11-13-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 32 hits and an OBP of .420 to go with a slugging percentage of .650. All three of those stats are tops among Chicago hitters this season. He has a .320 batting average, as well.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among all qualified batters in baseball.

Carson Kelly is hitting .371 with a double, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks, while slugging .971 with an on-base percentage of .540.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 27 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.324/.510.

Ian Happ is batting .271 with a .358 OBP and 13 RBI for Chicago this season.

Happ takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .524 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Tommy Edman has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.576) and leads the Dodgers in hits (25). He's batting .272 and with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 62nd, his on-base percentage is 112th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Shohei Ohtani is hitting .264 with a double, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all qualified players, he is 71st in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Markus Lynn Betts is hitting .231 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .259 with five doubles, five home runs and three walks.

Cubs vs Dodgers Head to Head

4/22/2025: 11-10 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-10 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/13/2025: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/12/2025: 16-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

16-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/11/2025: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/19/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/18/2025: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/11/2024: 10-8 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-8 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/10/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/9/2024: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/7/2024: 8-1 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

