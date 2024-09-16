Cubs vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16
The Chicago Cubs will take on the Oakland Athletics in MLB action on Monday.
Cubs vs Athletics Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (76-73) vs. Oakland Athletics (65-85)
- Date: Monday, September 16, 2024
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: NBCS-CA
Cubs vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CHC: (-196) | OAK: (+164)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+110) | OAK: +1.5 (-132)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Cubs vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 13-3, 3.03 ERA vs Joey Estes (Athletics) - 7-7, 4.36 ERA
The Cubs will give the nod to Shota Imanaga (13-3) against the Athletics and Joey Estes (7-7). Imanaga's team is 15-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Imanaga's team has a record of 15-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 13-8-0 ATS record in Estes' 21 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in 18 of Estes' starts this season, and they went 8-10 in those matchups.
Cubs vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cubs win (61.5%)
Cubs vs Athletics Moneyline
- Chicago is a -196 favorite on the moneyline, while Oakland is a +164 underdog on the road.
Cubs vs Athletics Spread
- The Cubs are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Cubs are +110 to cover, and the Athletics are -132.
Cubs vs Athletics Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8 has been set for Cubs-Athletics on Sept. 16, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Cubs vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Cubs have come away with 37 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Chicago has not lost in nine games this year when favored by -196 or better on the moneyline.
- The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 67 of their 146 opportunities.
- The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 69-77-0 in 146 games with a line this season.
- The Athletics have compiled a 51-78 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.5% of those games).
- Oakland has an 11-21 record (winning only 34.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer.
- The Athletics have played in 149 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-78-2).
- The Athletics have collected an 80-69-0 record against the spread this season.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Ian Happ is hitting .246 with 34 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 75 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .345 while slugging .450.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 84th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Happ will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .273 with four walks and an RBI.
- Nico Hoerner has hit five homers this season while driving in 43 runs. He's batting .262 this season and slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .327.
- He ranks 53rd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Hoerner has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles and two RBI.
- Cody Bellinger is batting .266 with a .433 slugging percentage and 69 RBI this year.
- Isaac Paredes has 19 home runs, 74 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Brent Rooker has racked up a team-best OBP (.371) and slugging percentage (.581), and leads the Athletics in hits (150, while batting .301).
- Including all qualified hitters, he is seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is fourth in slugging.
- Rooker hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .341 with a double, four home runs, a walk and 13 RBI.
- JJ Bleday is batting .248 with 43 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- He is 80th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Lawrence Butler has 23 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 33 walks while batting .270.
- Shea Langeliers has 16 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .219.
