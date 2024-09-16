Cubs vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16

Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Oakland Athletics in MLB action on Monday.

Cubs vs Athletics Game Info

Chicago Cubs (76-73) vs. Oakland Athletics (65-85)

Date: Monday, September 16, 2024

Monday, September 16, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CA

Cubs vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-196) | OAK: (+164)

CHC: (-196) | OAK: (+164) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+110) | OAK: +1.5 (-132)

CHC: -1.5 (+110) | OAK: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cubs vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 13-3, 3.03 ERA vs Joey Estes (Athletics) - 7-7, 4.36 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Shota Imanaga (13-3) against the Athletics and Joey Estes (7-7). Imanaga's team is 15-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Imanaga's team has a record of 15-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 13-8-0 ATS record in Estes' 21 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in 18 of Estes' starts this season, and they went 8-10 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (61.5%)

Cubs vs Athletics Moneyline

Chicago is a -196 favorite on the moneyline, while Oakland is a +164 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Athletics Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Cubs are +110 to cover, and the Athletics are -132.

Cubs vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Cubs-Athletics on Sept. 16, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Cubs vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 37 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has not lost in nine games this year when favored by -196 or better on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 67 of their 146 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 69-77-0 in 146 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have compiled a 51-78 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.5% of those games).

Oakland has an 11-21 record (winning only 34.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer.

The Athletics have played in 149 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-78-2).

The Athletics have collected an 80-69-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is hitting .246 with 34 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 75 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .345 while slugging .450.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 84th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Happ will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .273 with four walks and an RBI.

Nico Hoerner has hit five homers this season while driving in 43 runs. He's batting .262 this season and slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Hoerner has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles and two RBI.

Cody Bellinger is batting .266 with a .433 slugging percentage and 69 RBI this year.

Isaac Paredes has 19 home runs, 74 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has racked up a team-best OBP (.371) and slugging percentage (.581), and leads the Athletics in hits (150, while batting .301).

Including all qualified hitters, he is seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is fourth in slugging.

Rooker hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .341 with a double, four home runs, a walk and 13 RBI.

JJ Bleday is batting .248 with 43 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is 80th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Lawrence Butler has 23 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 33 walks while batting .270.

Shea Langeliers has 16 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .219.

