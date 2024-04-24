Cubs vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Chicago Cubs.

Astros vs Cubs Game Info

Houston Astros (7-17) vs. Chicago Cubs (14-9)

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Time: 7:40 PM ET

Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Coverage: SCHN

Astros vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-110) | CHC: (-106)

HOU: (-110) | CHC: (-106) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+158) | CHC: +1.5 (-192)

HOU: -1.5 (+158) | CHC: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Astros vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 0-2, 11.57 ERA vs Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA

The probable pitchers are Spencer Arrighetti (0-2) for the Astros and Jameson Taillon (1-0) for the Cubs. Arrighetti has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Arrighetti's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Taillon has started just one game with a set spread, which the Cubs covered. The Cubs have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Taillon starts this season.

Astros vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (52.9%)

Astros vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -110 favorite on the road.

Astros vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Cubs are -192 to cover the spread, and the Astros are +158.

Astros vs Cubs Over/Under

The Astros-Cubs contest on April 24 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Astros vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 18 games this season and have come away with the win five times (27.8%) in those contests.

This season Houston has been victorious five times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 24 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros are 9-15-0 against the spread in their 24 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs are 8-7 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 53.3% of those games).

Chicago has an 8-7 record (winning 53.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Cubs have played in 23 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-12-0).

The Cubs have a 14-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 60.9% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker is batting .286 with seven doubles, five home runs and 17 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .398 and a slugging percentage of .527.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 52nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Jose Altuve leads Houston with 35 hits and an OBP of .422, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .592. He's batting .357.

He ranks second in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging among qualified batters.

Yordan Alvarez has collected 26 base hits, an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .468 this season.

Jeremy Pena has been key for Houston with 31 hits, an OBP of .357 plus a slugging percentage of .447.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has accumulated a slugging percentage of .358, a team-high for the Cubs. He's batting .259 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 123rd in slugging.

Michael Busch has 21 hits with a .366 OBP while slugging .583. Those stats all pace his team. He also has a batting average of .292.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Ian Happ is hitting .231 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks.

Christopher Morel is batting .200 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.

Astros vs Cubs Head to Head

4/23/2024: 7-2 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/17/2023: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/16/2023: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/15/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

