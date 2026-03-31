Cubs vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Angels.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Angels Game Info

Chicago Cubs (2-2) vs. Los Angeles Angels (2-3)

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and FDSW

Cubs vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-142) | LAA: (+120)

CHC: (-142) | LAA: (+120) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+158) | LAA: +1.5 (-192)

CHC: -1.5 (+158) | LAA: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cubs vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon against the Angels and Jose Soriano. Taillon and his team were 13-12-0 ATS in his 25 appearances with a spread last season. Taillon and his team won 70.6% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 12-5. Soriano has started just one game with a set spread, which the Angels covered. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for one Soriano start this season -- they won.

Cubs vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (62.2%)

Cubs vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -142 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Angels Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs (+158 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is -192 to cover.

Cubs vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Cubs-Angels on March 31, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Angels Betting Trends

The Cubs came away with 72 wins in the 111 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season Chicago came away with a win 49 times in 70 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 165 games with a total last season.

The Angels were the underdog on the moneyline 121 times last season. They finished 52-69 in those games.

Los Angeles went 31-41 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (43.1%).

The Angels combined with their opponents to go over the total 84 times last season for an 84-71-5 record against the over/under.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner had an OBP of .345 to go with a slugging percentage of .394 last season.

Pete Crow-Armstrong slashed .247/.287/.481 and finished with an OPS of .768.

Michael Busch finished last season with 137 hits while batting .261.

Ian Happ slashed .243/.342/.420 and finished with an OPS of .762.

Angels Player Leaders

Jo Adell racked up 124 hits with a batting average of .236 last season.

Nolan Schanuel slugged .389 while batting .264.

Zach Neto accumulated a slugging percentage of .474 and a batting average of .257 last season.

Mike Trout had an on-base percentage of .359 while batting .232.

Cubs vs Angels Head to Head

3/30/2026: 7-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/24/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/23/2025: 12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/22/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/7/2024: 5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/6/2024: 7-0 LAA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-0 LAA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/5/2024: 5-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/8/2023: 3-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/7/2023: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/6/2023: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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