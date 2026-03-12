CSU Fullerton vs UC Davis College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big West Tournament

The No. 3 seed CSU Fullerton Titans (17-15, 12-8 Big West) and the No. 6 seed UC Davis Aggies (19-13, 11-9 Big West) will look to move on in the Big West tournament on Thursday as they square off at 11:30 p.m. ET.

CSU Fullerton vs. UC Davis Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Arena: Lee's Family Forum

CSU Fullerton vs. UC Davis Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: CSU Fullerton win (51.8%)

Before you bet on Thursday's CSU Fullerton-UC Davis spread (CSU Fullerton -1.5) or total (157.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

CSU Fullerton vs. UC Davis: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

CSU Fullerton has put together a 19-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

UC Davis has put together a 17-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, CSU Fullerton (6-2) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (75%) than UC Davis (8-8) does as the underdog (50%).

The Titans have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered nine times in 12 opportunities at home, and they've covered eight times in 16 opportunities in away games.

The Aggies' winning percentage against the spread at home is .643 (9-5-0). On the road, it is .467 (7-8-0).

CSU Fullerton has 13 wins against the spread in 20 conference games this year.

UC Davis' Big West record against the spread is 12-9-0.

CSU Fullerton vs. UC Davis: Moneyline Betting Stats

CSU Fullerton has been victorious in seven of the nine contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Titans have come away with a win six times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 or shorter on the moneyline.

UC Davis has put together a 6-11 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35.3% of those games).

The Aggies are 6-10 (winning just 37.5% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

CSU Fullerton has an implied victory probability of 54.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

CSU Fullerton vs. UC Davis Head-to-Head Comparison

CSU Fullerton has a +47 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.5 points per game. It is putting up 83.7 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball and is giving up 82.2 per contest to rank 349th in college basketball.

Joshua Ward's 14.5 points per game lead CSU Fullerton and are 349th in the nation.

UC Davis outscores opponents by three points per game (posting 77.9 points per game, 129th in college basketball, and conceding 74.9 per outing, 213th in college basketball) and has a +96 scoring differential.

Connor Sevilla paces UC Davis, scoring 13.2 points per game (529th in college basketball).

The 31.3 rebounds per game the Titans average rank 220th in the nation, and are 3.5 fewer than the 34.8 their opponents record per contest.

Bryce Cofield tops the team with 4.7 rebounds per game (719th in college basketball action).

The Aggies record 29.7 rebounds per game (300th in college basketball) while conceding 32.1 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by 2.4 boards per game.

Niko Rocak tops the team with 5.2 rebounds per game (513th in college basketball).

CSU Fullerton ranks 120th in college basketball by averaging 100 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 259th in college basketball, allowing 98.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Aggies rank 176th in college basketball with 97.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 151st defensively with 94.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

