Creighton vs UMKC Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 16

The Creighton Bluejays (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) on November 16, 2024 at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Creighton vs. UMKC Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Location: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha

Creighton vs. UMKC Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Creighton win (97.8%)

Before placing a bet on Saturday's Creighton-UMKC spread (Creighton -21.5) or total (147.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Creighton vs. UMKC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Creighton went 19-16-0 ATS last season.

UMKC covered 16 times in 29 matchups with a spread last year.

Creighton (4-1) covered a higher percentage of games when it was favored by 21.5 points or more last season (80%) than UMKC (1-1) did as a 21.5+-point underdog (50%).

In home games last season, the Bluejays owned a worse record against the spread (8-8-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (8-4-0).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Kangaroos had a better winning percentage at home (.700, 7-3-0 record) than on the road (.533, 8-7-0).

Creighton vs. UMKC: Moneyline Betting Stats

Creighton went 21-7 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 75% of those games).

The Bluejays played as a moneyline favorite of -7143 or shorter in just two games last season, and they won both.

Last season, UMKC won seven out of the 19 games, or 36.8%, in which it was the underdog.

The Kangaroos played as an underdog of +2000 or more once last season and lost that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Creighton a 98.6% chance to win.

Creighton vs. UMKC Head-to-Head Comparison

The Kangaroos grabbed 33.3 rebounds per game (105th in college basketball) while conceding 28.6 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.7 boards per game.

The Kangaroos recorded 94.5 points per 100 possessions (189th in college basketball), while allowing 91.1 points per 100 possessions (116th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!