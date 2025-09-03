Courtland Sutton Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Courtland Sutton and the Denver Broncos will play the Tennessee Titans -- whose pass defense was ranked second in the league last season (177.3 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

With Sutton's next game against the Titans, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Sutton this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Courtland Sutton Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans

Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.10

58.10 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Sutton was 10th at his position (and 63rd overall) in fantasy points, with 159.3 (10.0 per game).

Sutton accumulated 21.7 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 97 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last season, in Week 12 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

In his second-best performance last year, Sutton picked up 16.3 fantasy points -- via seven receptions, 122 yards -- in Week 9 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

In what was his worst game of the season, Sutton finished with 2.6 fantasy points -- one reception, 26 yards, on four targets. That was in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his second-worst game of the year, Sutton ended up with 3.2 fantasy points -- two receptions, 32 yards, on five targets -- in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee allowed over 300 passing yards to just one QB last year.

Last season, the Titans allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Tennessee last season, nine players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Titans allowed only three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Tennessee allowed only one player amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Titans allowed 26 players to haul in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Tennessee last year, one player caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Titans allowed four players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Tennessee allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 19 players last season.

Just one player rushed for multiple scores in a game versus the Titans last year.

Want more data and analysis on Courtland Sutton? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.