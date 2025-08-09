Courtland Sutton 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton was 10th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 159.3. Heading into 2025, he is the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Courtland Sutton Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Sutton's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 159.3 63 10 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 136.2 80 21

Courtland Sutton 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 12 versus the Las Vegas Raiders -- Sutton finished with 21.7 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 97 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 3.8 12 4 38 0 Week 2 Steelers 2.6 4 1 26 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 6.8 11 7 68 0 Week 4 @Jets 12.0 9 3 60 1 Week 5 Raiders 3.2 5 2 32 0 Week 6 Chargers 11.3 6 4 53 1 Week 8 Panthers 9.1 11 8 100 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Courtland Sutton vs. Other Broncos Receivers

The Broncos called a pass on 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 44.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Sutton's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Courtland Sutton 135 81 1081 8 21 Marvin Mims 52 39 503 6 5 Devaughn Vele 55 41 475 3 7 Evan Engram 64 47 365 1 3

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Courtland Sutton? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.