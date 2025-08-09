FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Courtland Sutton 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Courtland Sutton 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton was 10th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 159.3. Heading into 2025, he is the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Courtland Sutton Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Sutton's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points159.36310
2025 Projected Fantasy Points136.28021

Courtland Sutton 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 12 versus the Las Vegas Raiders -- Sutton finished with 21.7 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 97 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Seahawks3.8124380
Week 2Steelers2.641260
Week 3@Buccaneers6.8117680
Week 4@Jets12.093601
Week 5Raiders3.252320
Week 6Chargers11.364531
Week 8Panthers9.11181000

Courtland Sutton vs. Other Broncos Receivers

The Broncos called a pass on 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 44.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Sutton's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Courtland Sutton135811081821
Marvin Mims523950365
Devaughn Vele554147537
Evan Engram644736513

Want more data and analysis on Courtland Sutton? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

