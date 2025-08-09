Courtland Sutton 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton was 10th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 159.3. Heading into 2025, he is the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Courtland Sutton Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Sutton's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|159.3
|63
|10
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|136.2
|80
|21
Courtland Sutton 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 12 versus the Las Vegas Raiders -- Sutton finished with 21.7 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 97 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|3.8
|12
|4
|38
|0
|Week 2
|Steelers
|2.6
|4
|1
|26
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|6.8
|11
|7
|68
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|12.0
|9
|3
|60
|1
|Week 5
|Raiders
|3.2
|5
|2
|32
|0
|Week 6
|Chargers
|11.3
|6
|4
|53
|1
|Week 8
|Panthers
|9.1
|11
|8
|100
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Courtland Sutton vs. Other Broncos Receivers
The Broncos called a pass on 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 44.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Sutton's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Courtland Sutton
|135
|81
|1081
|8
|21
|Marvin Mims
|52
|39
|503
|6
|5
|Devaughn Vele
|55
|41
|475
|3
|7
|Evan Engram
|64
|47
|365
|1
|3
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Courtland Sutton? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.