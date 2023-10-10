Cooper Kupp Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams will meet the Arizona Cardinals -- whose pass defense was ranked 24th in the league last season (230.3 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 6, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Kupp worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Cardinals?

Kupp vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.80

12.80 Projected Receiving Yards: 80.51

80.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.71

Projections provided by numberFire

Kupp 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Kupp was 22nd at his position (and 86th overall) in fantasy points, with 126.4 (14 per game).

Kupp picked up 11.8 fantasy points in his one game so far this year. He had 118 yards receiving, on eight catches (12 targets), and zero touchdowns.

Kupp accumulated 20.8 fantasy points -- 11 receptions, 108 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last season, in Week 2 versus the Atlanta Falcons.

In Week 5 versus the Dallas Cowboys, Kupp picked up 18.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: seven receptions, 125 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best output of the season.

Kupp picked up -0.1 fantasy points -- three catches, -1 yards, on five targets -- in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, which was his poorest game of the year.

In his second-worst game of the season, Kupp ended up with 9.7 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 80 yards, on eight targets -- in Week 6 versus the Carolina Panthers.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona surrendered more than 300 passing yards to two QBs last season.

Last year, the Cardinals allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Arizona allowed two or more touchdown passes to eight opposing QBs.

Last year, the Cardinals allowed five players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Arizona let two players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Cardinals allowed 24 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Arizona allowed five players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Cardinals allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players last season.

Against Arizona last season, 18 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Cardinals allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to three players last year.

