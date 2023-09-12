Cooper Kupp Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp will take on the team with last season's 20th-ranked pass defense, the San Francisco 49ers (222.9 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Kupp a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the 49ers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Kupp this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kupp vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 0.00

0.00 Projected Receiving Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.00

Projections provided by numberFire

Kupp 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 126.4 fantasy points (14 per game), Kupp was 22nd at his position (and 86th in the NFL).

In his best game last season, Kupp picked up 20.8 fantasy points -- via 11 receptions, 108 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Kupp's 18.9 fantasy points in Week 5 versus the Dallas Cowboys -- seven receptions, 125 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last season.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 10 versus the Arizona Cardinals -- Kupp ended up with -0.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: three catches, -1 yards, on five targets.

In Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, Kupp collected 9.7 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the year), via this stat line: seven receptions, 80 yards, on eight targets.

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

49ers Defensive Performance

Against San Francisco last year, two players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The 49ers gave up at least one passing touchdown to 12 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, San Francisco allowed six players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the 49ers allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Versus San Francisco last season, seven players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the 49ers last season, 19 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, San Francisco allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Versus the 49ers last year, zero players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game.

In terms of run defense, San Francisco allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players last season.

In the running game, the 49ers allowed one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on Cooper Kupp? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.