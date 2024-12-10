Cooper Kupp Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

In Week 15 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), WR Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams will meet the San Francisco 49ers, who have the third-ranked passing defense in the league (182.6 yards conceded per game).

Is Kupp a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the 49ers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Kupp vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers Game Day: December 12, 2024

December 12, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 62.63

62.63 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45

Projections provided by numberFire

Kupp Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Kupp is currently the 23rd-ranked fantasy player (101st overall), tallying 102.7 total fantasy points (11.4 per game).

In his last three games, Kupp has posted 28.9 fantasy points (9.6 per game), as he's reeled in 16 passes on 25 targets for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

Kupp has been targeted 42 times, with 29 receptions for 355 yards and four TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 59.5 fantasy points (11.9 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Kupp's fantasy campaign was a Week 11 outburst versus the New England Patriots, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 22.6 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Cooper Kupp had his worst game of the season in Week 13 against the New Orleans Saints, when he tallied just 1.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has conceded over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has allowed five players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

No opposing QB has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game against the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The 49ers have allowed 14 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one touchdown against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

