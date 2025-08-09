Cooper Kupp 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the 39th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after posting 108.0 points a year ago (39th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Cooper Kupp Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Kupp's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 108.0 133 39 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 111.5 114 40

Cooper Kupp 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Kupp finished with 22.6 fantasy points -- six receptions, 106 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 11 versus the New England Patriots. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Lions 18.0 21 14 110 1 Week 2 @Cardinals 3.7 6 4 37 0 Week 8 Vikings 11.1 8 5 51 1 Week 9 @Seahawks 10.4 14 11 104 0 Week 10 Dolphins 8.0 7 7 80 0 Week 11 @Patriots 22.6 10 6 106 2 Week 12 Eagles 12.0 11 8 60 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Cooper Kupp vs. Other Seahawks Receivers

The Seahawks ran 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 18th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Kupp's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Cooper Kupp 100 67 710 6 10 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 137 100 1130 6 13 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 44 19 411 4 2 Zach Charbonnet 52 42 340 1 1

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Cooper Kupp? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.