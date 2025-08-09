FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Cooper Kupp 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cooper Kupp 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the 39th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after posting 108.0 points a year ago (39th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Cooper Kupp Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Kupp's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points108.013339
2025 Projected Fantasy Points111.511440

Cooper Kupp 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Kupp finished with 22.6 fantasy points -- six receptions, 106 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 11 versus the New England Patriots. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Lions18.021141101
Week 2@Cardinals3.764370
Week 8Vikings11.185511
Week 9@Seahawks10.414111040
Week 10Dolphins8.077800
Week 11@Patriots22.61061062
Week 12Eagles12.0118601

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Cooper Kupp vs. Other Seahawks Receivers

The Seahawks ran 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 18th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Kupp's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Cooper Kupp10067710610
Jaxon Smith-Njigba1371001130613
Marquez Valdes-Scantling441941142
Zach Charbonnet524234011

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Cooper Kupp? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup