Cooper Kupp 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the 39th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after posting 108.0 points a year ago (39th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.
Cooper Kupp Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Kupp's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|108.0
|133
|39
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|111.5
|114
|40
Cooper Kupp 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Kupp finished with 22.6 fantasy points -- six receptions, 106 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 11 versus the New England Patriots. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Lions
|18.0
|21
|14
|110
|1
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|3.7
|6
|4
|37
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|11.1
|8
|5
|51
|1
|Week 9
|@Seahawks
|10.4
|14
|11
|104
|0
|Week 10
|Dolphins
|8.0
|7
|7
|80
|0
|Week 11
|@Patriots
|22.6
|10
|6
|106
|2
|Week 12
|Eagles
|12.0
|11
|8
|60
|1
Cooper Kupp vs. Other Seahawks Receivers
The Seahawks ran 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 18th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Kupp's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Cooper Kupp
|100
|67
|710
|6
|10
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|137
|100
|1130
|6
|13
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|44
|19
|411
|4
|2
|Zach Charbonnet
|52
|42
|340
|1
|1
