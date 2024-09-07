Cooper Kupp 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp was 41st among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 105.4. Going into 2024, he is the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Cooper Kupp Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Kupp's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|105.4
|142
|41
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|165.0
|63
|11
Cooper Kupp 2023 Game-by-Game
In Week 6 versus the Arizona Cardinals, Kupp posted a season-high 20.8 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: seven receptions, 148 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 5
|Eagles
|11.8
|12
|8
|118
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|20.8
|9
|7
|148
|1
|Week 7
|Steelers
|4.9
|7
|2
|29
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|2.1
|10
|4
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Packers
|4.8
|7
|2
|48
|0
|Week 11
|Seahawks
|1.1
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|1.8
|5
|3
|18
|0
Cooper Kupp vs. Other Rams Receivers
The Rams ran 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked eighth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Kupp's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Cooper Kupp
|95
|59
|737
|5
|18
|Puka Nacua
|160
|105
|1486
|6
|16
|Tyler Higbee
|70
|47
|495
|2
|5
|Tutu Atwell
|67
|39
|483
|3
|5
