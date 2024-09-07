menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Cooper Kupp 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cooper Kupp 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp was 41st among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 105.4. Going into 2024, he is the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Cooper Kupp Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Kupp's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points105.414241
2024 Projected Fantasy Points165.06311

Cooper Kupp 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 6 versus the Arizona Cardinals, Kupp posted a season-high 20.8 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: seven receptions, 148 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 5Eagles11.81281180
Week 6Cardinals20.8971481
Week 7Steelers4.972290
Week 8@Cowboys2.1104210
Week 9@Packers4.872480
Week 11Seahawks1.111110
Week 12@Cardinals1.853180
View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Cooper Kupp vs. Other Rams Receivers

The Rams ran 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked eighth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Kupp's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Cooper Kupp9559737518
Puka Nacua1601051486616
Tyler Higbee704749525
Tutu Atwell673948335

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Cooper Kupp? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup