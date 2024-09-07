Cooper Kupp 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp was 41st among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 105.4. Going into 2024, he is the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Cooper Kupp Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Kupp's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 105.4 142 41 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 165.0 63 11

Cooper Kupp 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 6 versus the Arizona Cardinals, Kupp posted a season-high 20.8 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: seven receptions, 148 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Eagles 11.8 12 8 118 0 Week 6 Cardinals 20.8 9 7 148 1 Week 7 Steelers 4.9 7 2 29 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 2.1 10 4 21 0 Week 9 @Packers 4.8 7 2 48 0 Week 11 Seahawks 1.1 1 1 11 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 1.8 5 3 18 0 View Full Table

Cooper Kupp vs. Other Rams Receivers

The Rams ran 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked eighth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Kupp's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Cooper Kupp 95 59 737 5 18 Puka Nacua 160 105 1486 6 16 Tyler Higbee 70 47 495 2 5 Tutu Atwell 67 39 483 3 5

