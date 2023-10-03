Colts vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 5 - October 8
Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts.
All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Titans vs Colts Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Colts win (52.6%)
Titans vs Colts Point Spread
The Titans are 2.5-point favorites against the Colts. The Titans are -110 to cover the spread, while the Colts are -110 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.
Titans vs Colts Over/Under
The over/under for Titans-Colts on October 8 is 43.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Titans vs Colts Moneyline
Indianapolis is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Tennessee is a -144 favorite despite being on the road.
Titans vs Colts Betting Trends
- Tennessee has covered the spread three times in four games.
- One of the Titans' four games this season has hit the over.
- The Colts have won twice against the spread this year.
- Indianapolis has won once ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- This season, three of the Colts' four games have gone over the point total.
Titans vs Colts Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TEN: (-144) | IND: (+122)
- Spread: TEN: -2.5 (-110) | IND: +2.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!