Colts vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 5 - October 8

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts.

Titans vs Colts Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Colts win (52.6%)

Titans vs Colts Point Spread

The Titans are 2.5-point favorites against the Colts. The Titans are -110 to cover the spread, while the Colts are -110 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Titans vs Colts Over/Under

The over/under for Titans-Colts on October 8 is 43.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Titans vs Colts Moneyline

Indianapolis is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Tennessee is a -144 favorite despite being on the road.

Titans vs Colts Betting Trends

Tennessee has covered the spread three times in four games.

One of the Titans' four games this season has hit the over.

The Colts have won twice against the spread this year.

Indianapolis has won once ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.

This season, three of the Colts' four games have gone over the point total.

Titans vs Colts Odds & Spread

Moneyline: TEN: (-144) | IND: (+122)

TEN: (-144) | IND: (+122) Spread: TEN: -2.5 (-110) | IND: +2.5 (-110)

TEN: -2.5 (-110) | IND: +2.5 (-110) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

