2023 Colorado Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:06 AM

In 2023, the Colorado Buffaloes have posted a record of 4-2. For a glimpse at the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Colorado 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ TCU September 2 W 45-42 Horned Frogs (-21) 63.5 2 Nebraska September 9 W 36-14 Buffaloes (-2.5) 56.5 3 Colorado State September 16 W 43-35 Buffaloes (-23.5) 63.5 4 @ Oregon September 23 L 42-6 Ducks (-21.5) 70.5 5 USC September 30 L 48-41 Trojans (-21.5) 72.5 6 @ Arizona State October 7 W 27-24 Buffaloes (-3) 58.5 7 Stanford October 13 - Buffaloes (-10.5) 58.5 View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Colorado Last Game

The Buffaloes beat the Arizona State Sun Devils 27-24 in their most recent game. In that game against the Sun Devils, Shedeur Sanders had 239 yards on 26-of-42 passing (61.9%) for the Buffs, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for -17 yards and one rushing touchdown. Anthony Hankerson toted the rock 10 times for 58 yards (5.8 yards per carry). He also had four receptions for 23 yards. Javon Antonio led the receiving charge against the Sun Devils, hauling in five passes for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Colorado Betting Insights

Colorado has yet to lose a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Buffaloes have been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Find even more in-depth analysis about Colorado on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Colorado Buffaloes on FanDuel today!