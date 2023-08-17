FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Colorado Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 7:06 AM

In 2023, the Colorado Buffaloes have posted a record of 4-2. For a glimpse at the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Colorado 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ TCUSeptember 2W 45-42Horned Frogs (-21)63.5
2NebraskaSeptember 9W 36-14Buffaloes (-2.5)56.5
3Colorado StateSeptember 16W 43-35Buffaloes (-23.5)63.5
4@ OregonSeptember 23L 42-6Ducks (-21.5)70.5
5USCSeptember 30L 48-41Trojans (-21.5)72.5
6@ Arizona StateOctober 7W 27-24Buffaloes (-3)58.5
7StanfordOctober 13-Buffaloes (-10.5)58.5
Colorado Last Game

The Buffaloes beat the Arizona State Sun Devils 27-24 in their most recent game. In that game against the Sun Devils, Shedeur Sanders had 239 yards on 26-of-42 passing (61.9%) for the Buffs, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for -17 yards and one rushing touchdown. Anthony Hankerson toted the rock 10 times for 58 yards (5.8 yards per carry). He also had four receptions for 23 yards. Javon Antonio led the receiving charge against the Sun Devils, hauling in five passes for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Colorado Betting Insights

  • Colorado has yet to lose a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
  • The Buffaloes have been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

