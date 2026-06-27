Colombia vs Portugal Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026
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Colombia vs Portugal: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets
Portugal -115 · Colombia +310 · Draw +280 · Over 2.5 -130 · BTTS -106
📋 Predicted Lineups
🔎 Match Preview
The marquee match of Matchday 17. Colombia top Group K on 6 perfect points — a draw keeps them first. Portugal, rejuvenated after Ronaldo's "I'm back" double against Uzbekistan, need a win to leapfrog. Both teams are through to the Round of 32, but finishing first avoids a potential last-16 clash with France or Spain.
Covers identifies the key tactical angle: both attacking full-backs push forward. Nuno Mendes (PSG, scored vs Uzbekistan) and Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace, 2 WC goals) both love to attack, creating enormous space in behind. "I'm expecting a punch/counterpunch outing that will lead to goals," says Covers. SportsLine (25-13 WC run): Over 2.5 at +102. Lineups.com: Over 2.5 -105 as primary bet.
The central battle: James Rodriguez vs Bruno Fernandes pulling strings in midfield. Colombia manager Lorenzo: "Cristiano is a juggernaut — you have to be careful not to leave him alone near the area." RotoWire notes "James Rodriguez finding space between the lines to feed Diaz and Suarez" as Colombia's primary threat. Colombia have also conceded goals — Uzbekistan found the net against them. 100°F heat in Miami will test both squads in the second half.
💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel
Lineups.com primary. Covers: "The matchup between Nuno Mendes and Daniel Munoz — both love to push forward, which will create space for opposing attackers to exploit on the break. With both teams determined to avoid a Round of 16 matchup with Spain, I'm expecting a punch/counterpunch outing that will lead to goals." SportsLine expert (25-13 run): Over 2.5 +102. Colombia scored 3 vs Uzbekistan. Portugal scored 5 vs Uzbekistan. Neither has a water-tight defence. $10→$17.70.
FOX explicit: BTTS Yes -105. Topendsports primary: "Both attacks have looked sharp and both managers chase first place, so neither parks the bus — BTTS Yes at -106." Colombia have scored in both WC games. Portugal scored in both WC games. Colombia's defence allowed Uzbekistan to score. Portugal's defence was breached by DR Congo. The star power of Ronaldo/Fernandes vs James/Diaz virtually guarantees both nets will be hit. $10→$19.40.
RotoWire primary: "Both sides can live with a level result — this projects as a cagey 1-1 rather than the open game the market is pricing." Colombia only need a draw to stay first. They are unbeaten in 15 internationals. James Rodriguez controlling from deep against a team that needs to attack creates natural space for Colombia on the counter. Check FD for exact +0.5 price. Draw also pays +280 on the three-way line.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Portugal -115 / Colombia +310 / Draw +280 CBS FD confirmed · O/U 2.5 Over -130 · BTTS Yes -106 FOX FD confirmed · Colombia +0.5 check FD · Ronaldo anytime +110 CBS FD · Colombia 4-3-3: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Arias, Lerma, Puerta; James, Suarez, Diaz · Portugal 4-2-3-1: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Felix; Ronaldo · ❓ Suarez minor injury · ❓ Araujo → Veiga · Colombia 6pts · Portugal 4pts · Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens FL · June 27 7:30PM ET · FOX/Peacock · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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