Colombia vs Portugal Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026

The marquee match of Matchday 17. Colombia top Group K on 6 perfect points — a draw keeps them first. Portugal, rejuvenated after Ronaldo's "I'm back" double against Uzbekistan, need a win to leapfrog. Both teams are through to the Round of 32, but finishing first avoids a potential last-16 clash with France or Spain.

Covers identifies the key tactical angle: both attacking full-backs push forward. Nuno Mendes (PSG, scored vs Uzbekistan) and Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace, 2 WC goals) both love to attack, creating enormous space in behind. "I'm expecting a punch/counterpunch outing that will lead to goals," says Covers. SportsLine (25-13 WC run): Over 2.5 at +102. Lineups.com: Over 2.5 -105 as primary bet.

The central battle: James Rodriguez vs Bruno Fernandes pulling strings in midfield. Colombia manager Lorenzo: "Cristiano is a juggernaut — you have to be careful not to leave him alone near the area." RotoWire notes "James Rodriguez finding space between the lines to feed Diaz and Suarez" as Colombia's primary threat. Colombia have also conceded goals — Uzbekistan found the net against them. 100°F heat in Miami will test both squads in the second half.