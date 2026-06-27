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Colombia vs Portugal Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Colombia vs Portugal Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026
Colombia vs Portugal Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
⚽ PREDICTION · PICKS · LINEUPS · BEST BETS · TONIGHT 7:30PM ET · HARD ROCK STADIUM MIAMI · FOX/PEACOCK · GROUP K MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group K · Matchday 3 · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook

Colombia vs Portugal: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets

Portugal -115 · Colombia +310 · Draw +280 · Over 2.5 -130 · BTTS -106

CBS/ESPN FD confirmed · Colombia 6pts (draw = 1st) · Portugal 4pts (must win to top) · Both through R32 · 100°F Miami
Portugal ML
-115
Draw +280 · O/U 2.5 Over -130
Over primary · BTTS -106 · draw = Colombia 1st
Colombia ML
+310
⚡ GROUP K DECIDER · COLOMBIA 6PTS (DRAW = 1ST) · PORTUGAL 4PTS (MUST WIN) · RONALDO 2 GOALS vs UZB · JAMES vs FERNANDES · MENDES vs MUNOZ BOTH ATTACK = GOALS · BOTH THROUGH R32 · 100°F MIAMI · FIRST-EVER WC MEETING
Colombia top Group K with 6 perfect points — a draw keeps them first. Portugal need a win to leapfrog. Both through to R32, but first place avoids France/Spain's bracket side. Covers primary: Over 2.5. Lineups.com: Over 2.5 -105. SportsLine expert (25-13 WC run): Over 2.5 +102. Key angle: both attacking fullbacks (Mendes and Munoz) push forward creating massive transition spaces.
📊 Group K Stakes
1st
🇨🇴 Colombia ← HERE
6pts · DRAW KEEPS TOP SPOT
2nd
🇵🇹 Portugal ← HERE
4pts · MUST WIN TO TOP
3rd
🇨🇩 DR Congo
1pt · vs Uzbekistan
4th
🇺🇿 Uzbekistan
0pts · eliminated

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇨🇴 Colombia · 4-3-3 Lorenzo · 6pts · unbeaten 15 intl · ❓ Suarez (minor injury, likely starts)
4-3-3
L. DIAZ ⭐
LW · Bayern
SUAREZ ❓
ST · 38 goals
JAMES ⭐
RW · key creator
ARIAS
RM
LERMA
CM
PUERTA
LM
MUNOZ ⭐
RB · 2 WC goals
SANCHEZ
RCB
LUCUMI
LCB
MOJICA
LB
VARGAS
GK
RotoWire/ESPN/SI confirmed · ❓ Suarez minor injury → likely starts · Lorenzo projects unchanged XI
🇵🇹 Portugal · 4-2-3-1 Martinez · 4pts · must win · Ronaldo 2 goals vs UZB · ❓ Araujo → Veiga
4-2-3-1
RONALDO ⭐
ST · 143 intl goals · 2 vs UZB
NETO
LW
FERNANDES ⭐
CAM · assist vs UZB
FELIX
RW
J. NEVES
DM · PSG
VITINHA
DM · PSG
CANCELO
RB
R. DIAS
RCB
VEIGA
LCB
N. MENDES ⭐
LB · scored
D. COSTA
GK
RotoWire/ESPN/SI confirmed · ❓ Araujo doubtful → Veiga starts · Mendes scored vs UZB · Fernandes assisted

🔎 Match Preview

The marquee match of Matchday 17. Colombia top Group K on 6 perfect points — a draw keeps them first. Portugal, rejuvenated after Ronaldo's "I'm back" double against Uzbekistan, need a win to leapfrog. Both teams are through to the Round of 32, but finishing first avoids a potential last-16 clash with France or Spain.

Covers identifies the key tactical angle: both attacking full-backs push forward. Nuno Mendes (PSG, scored vs Uzbekistan) and Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace, 2 WC goals) both love to attack, creating enormous space in behind. "I'm expecting a punch/counterpunch outing that will lead to goals," says Covers. SportsLine (25-13 WC run): Over 2.5 at +102. Lineups.com: Over 2.5 -105 as primary bet.

The central battle: James Rodriguez vs Bruno Fernandes pulling strings in midfield. Colombia manager Lorenzo: "Cristiano is a juggernaut — you have to be careful not to leave him alone near the area." RotoWire notes "James Rodriguez finding space between the lines to feed Diaz and Suarez" as Colombia's primary threat. Colombia have also conceded goals — Uzbekistan found the net against them. 100°F heat in Miami will test both squads in the second half.

💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel

⭐ #1 · LINEUPS.COM/COVERS/SPORTSLINE · OVER 2.5 -130 · MENDES vs MUNOZ BOTH ATTACK · PUNCH/COUNTERPUNCH · $10→$17.70
Over 2.5 Goals
-130
$10→$17.70

Lineups.com primary. Covers: "The matchup between Nuno Mendes and Daniel Munoz — both love to push forward, which will create space for opposing attackers to exploit on the break. With both teams determined to avoid a Round of 16 matchup with Spain, I'm expecting a punch/counterpunch outing that will lead to goals." SportsLine expert (25-13 run): Over 2.5 +102. Colombia scored 3 vs Uzbekistan. Portugal scored 5 vs Uzbekistan. Neither has a water-tight defence. $10→$17.70.

Over 2.5 -130 — Lineups.com/Covers/SportsLine primary. Mendes + Munoz both attack. First-ever WC meeting. $10→$17.70.
💎 #2 · FOX/TOPENDSPORTS · BTTS YES -106 · BOTH SCORED IN ALL WC GAMES · NEITHER PARKS BUS · $10→$19.40
Both Teams to Score
-106
$10→$19.40

FOX explicit: BTTS Yes -105. Topendsports primary: "Both attacks have looked sharp and both managers chase first place, so neither parks the bus — BTTS Yes at -106." Colombia have scored in both WC games. Portugal scored in both WC games. Colombia's defence allowed Uzbekistan to score. Portugal's defence was breached by DR Congo. The star power of Ronaldo/Fernandes vs James/Diaz virtually guarantees both nets will be hit. $10→$19.40.

BTTS Yes -106 — FOX/Topendsports. Both scored every WC game. Neither parks bus. $10→$19.40.
💎 #3 · ROTOWIRE PRIMARY · COLOMBIA +0.5 · DRAW ADVANCES IN 1ST · UNBEATEN 15 INTL · CHECK FD
Colombia +0.5 / Draw NB
check FD

RotoWire primary: "Both sides can live with a level result — this projects as a cagey 1-1 rather than the open game the market is pricing." Colombia only need a draw to stay first. They are unbeaten in 15 internationals. James Rodriguez controlling from deep against a team that needs to attack creates natural space for Colombia on the counter. Check FD for exact +0.5 price. Draw also pays +280 on the three-way line.

Colombia +0.5 — RotoWire primary. Draw advances Colombia 1st. Unbeaten 15 internationals. Check FD.
📋 Best Bets Ranked
⭐ Over 2.5 -130 (Lineups.com/Covers/SportsLine · Mendes+Munoz attack · punch/counterpunch · $10→$17.70)
-130
💎 BTTS Yes -106 (FOX/Topendsports · both scored all WC · neither parks · $10→$19.40)
-106
💎 Colombia +0.5 (RotoWire · draw advances Colombia · unbeaten 15 intl · check FD)
check FD
Ronaldo Anytime +110 (CBS FD · 2 goals vs UZB · PK taker · see Ronaldo props article)
+110
Score Predictions · Lineups.com 2-1 POR · FOX 2-1 POR · RotoWire 1-1 Draw · Topendsports 2-2
Portugal 2 – 1 Colombia
Ronaldo · Fernandes/Felix · Diaz · Over 2.5 lands · BTTS · 100°F heat · first-ever WC meeting
FanDuel Sportsbook · Colombia vs Portugal · 7:30PM ET TONIGHT · Hard Rock Stadium Miami · FOX
Bet Colombia vs Portugal on FanDuel
Over 2.5 -130 · BTTS Yes -106 · Colombia +0.5 · Portugal -115 · Ronaldo +110
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Portugal -115 / Colombia +310 / Draw +280 CBS FD confirmed · O/U 2.5 Over -130 · BTTS Yes -106 FOX FD confirmed · Colombia +0.5 check FD · Ronaldo anytime +110 CBS FD · Colombia 4-3-3: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Arias, Lerma, Puerta; James, Suarez, Diaz · Portugal 4-2-3-1: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Felix; Ronaldo · ❓ Suarez minor injury · ❓ Araujo → Veiga · Colombia 6pts · Portugal 4pts · Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens FL · June 27 7:30PM ET · FOX/Peacock · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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