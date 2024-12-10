College Football Playoff: Expert Best Bets, Predictions, and National Championship Picks

Now that the field's set for this year's College Football Playoff bracket, it's time to lock in.

FanDuel Sportsbook's college football betting odds obviously feature the basics, such as national championship odds, first-round spreads and totals, and more.

But you can also bet on teams to make the semifinals, teams to make the championship, and much more. If you want to buy into a team without projecting them to knock off a powerhouse, you can do so.

Of all of those bets, which stand out most entering the first round? Below, FanDuel Research's college football writers lay out their best futures bets for this year's historic 12-team field.

College Football Playoff Expert Picks

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Clemson To Make the 2024-25 CFP Semifinals Clemson To Make the 2024-25 CFP Semifinals Yes +640 View more odds in Sportsbook

The odds this bet cashes aren't high considering the Clemson Tigers are +330 underdogs in Austin to start the playoff.

However, there's value in taking this if you think they win the opener. Clemson would then play in the Peach Bowl -- likely flush with far more fan support than the Arizona State Sun Devils -- against arguably the weakest team in the field. ASU is 90th in defensive yards per play (5.8) and lost their best wide receiver for the season two weeks ago.

The Tigers' ML would need to be longer than -135 (or a spread of roughly 2.5 points) to show value on what is ostensibly a two-game parlay that they also beat ASU. Considering their championship pedigree, I think they'd be a much larger favorite if they knock off Texas.

Most Passing Yards 2024-2025 College Football Playoff Most Passing Yards 2024-2025 College Football Playoff Drew Allar (PSU) +540 View more odds in Sportsbook

Drew Allar's short odds in this market might be surprising, but he's got the best odds to play four games (according to FanDuel) with decent matchups along the way.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are -184 favorites to make the CFP semifinals behind arguably its easiest draw. They'll start with the SMU Mustangs, who, on a yards per attempt (YPA) basis, rank 3rd against the rush but 34th against the pass. A win there earns a date with the Boise State Broncos' 82nd-ranked pass D and a ticket to a third game as the matchups toughen.

It doesn't hurt the NFL Draft prospect is 10th in QBR this year (81.6).

Riley Thomas, Writer

Notre Dame To Make the 2024-25 CFP Championship Game Notre Dame To Make the 2024-25 CFP Championship Game Yes +390 View more odds in Sportsbook

The bottom half of the College Football Playoff bracket looks far less challenging than the top half with three of the four national championship favorites. With the Boise State Broncos holding the No. 3 seed while carrying +310 odds to make the semifinals (requires one win for Boise State), the bottom region will likely come down to the big brands -- the Penn State Nittany Lions, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Georgia Bulldogs.

Notre Dame is favored by 7.5 points in the first round against the Indiana Hoosiers and is riding a 10-game winning streak paired with an average +30.7-point margin during the streak. Georgia is expected to be without quarterback Carson Beck (elbow) in the quarterfinals.

The Dawgs will likely depend on their defense and run game, but the Fighting Irish are more than capable of winning this style of game with the third-most EPA per rushing attempt while giving up the fourth-fewest EPA per play on defense. I love Notre Dame's chances of getting past Georgia to the semifinals, and that pairs with a good shot of making the national championship, considering Penn State or Boise State will likely be the opponent in the semifinals.

NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2024-25 NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2024-25 Oregon +360 View more odds in Sportsbook

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Boise State To Make the 2024-25 CFP Semifinals Boise State To Make the 2024-25 CFP Semifinals Yes +270 View more odds in Sportsbook

After earning the No. 3 seed in the college football playoffs, the Boise State Broncos have secured a first-round bye, so they'll need to get just one win to advance to the semifinals. While Boise State would have to defeat the winner of the SMU Mustangs and Penn State Nittany Lions matchup in the quarterfinals, having Ashton Jeanty and a rushing attack that is first in expected points added per play (0.118) is enough for me to back the Broncos at these odds.

NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2024-25 NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2024-25 Notre Dame +850 View more odds in Sportsbook

Which bets stand out to you for this year's playoff? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college football betting odds to see the full menu of options.

