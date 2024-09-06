College Football Player Prop Best Bets for Week 2

College football is filled with wild shootouts, big plays, and lopsided performances. A fun way to get in on the action is through player prop bets via the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Prop markets range anywhere from touchdown scorers to yardage props.

Which college football props are the best ones to target this week? Let's take a look.

College Football Player Props

Texas at Michigan

A lot is working against the cover man of College Football 25 this weekend. Donovan Edwards has to navigate two major concerns to clear this rushing prop on Saturday.

First comes his role. The Michigan Wolverines didn't exactly blast the Fresno State Bulldogs, 30-10, in last week's tune-up affair, and Edwards still lost a predominant share of the backfield. He was outcarried by fellow senior Kalel Mullings by four totes and managed just 23 rushing yards on 11 carries. Mullings, meanwhile, posted 6.1 yards per carry (YPC). If that production continues, 2022's hero in "The Game" will find himself on the wrong end of this timeshare.

Secondarily, this is a brutal matchup -- even at home. The Texas Longhorns ceded just 2.9 rushing YPC last year (fifth in FBS) and maintained a solid 4.2 YPC allowed in last week's home date with the Colorado State Rams. This included run for Texas' backups against CSU starters, as well.

Jim Harbaugh gave a lion's share of work to Blake Corum each of the past two years, but Sherrone Moore seems cool with a committee. Our own Skyler Carlin likes Mullings' longer odds for a touchdown with this same line of thinking, and I'm definitely avoiding the inefficient side of this two-headed dilemma.

Arkansas at Oklahoma State

The Arkansas Razorbacks won 70-0 a week ago, but expect more need for Taylen Green in this Power 4 showdown with the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday.

Green, a transfer from the Boise State Broncos, filled right into KJ Jefferson's shoes in that effort with 230 passing and 88 rushing yards in a half of work. I'm optimistic he's an upgrade from Jefferson (175.6 passing yards per game) in the aerial attack.

That would play well against Oklahoma State. Last year, the Pokes allowed the ninth-most passing yards per attempt (8.8 YPA) in FBS. They were also 88th of 133 schools in rushing YPA allowed, so this is just a bad, rebuilding defense -- hence the Hogs' 25.5-point team total in this affair. They'll need yards to put up those points, too.

Arkansas is a 9.5-point 'dog in this one, so Green should have to air it out from behind. I wouldn't put it past him to cash both his rushing and passing props in such a tremendous matchup.

Kansas State at Tulane

As noted in our Week 2 college football expert picks, I've put the 17th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats on upset alert in NOLA on Saturday. A huge reason why is Makhi Hughes.

Tulane's sensational sophomore posted 5.3 YPC in his freshman season while handling 55.9% of the team's carries. He handled 14 of 24 running back carries in last week's drubbing of FCS Southeast Louisiana. He's the guy in the backfield for the Tulane Green Wave in this elite matchup.

Kansas State gave up 5.1 yards per carry on the ground last year, which ranked 116th in FBS. They were awful in that department with just one transfer -- a sophomore -- joining the front seven this season. Tulane is starting a freshman, Darian Mensah, at quarterback and probably wants to take the load off his shoulders, too.

In addition to Hughes' yardage prop, I wanted to double dip with a touchdown. He was one of the unluckiest backs in that column a year ago with the lowest touchdown rate (2.71%) of any running back in FBS that played at least 12 games and handled at least 55% of his team's total carries. He's already posted a score on 14 rushes this season, and expect that trend to continue given the Wave's inexperience at quarterback.

Tennessee at NC State

Both of these teams comfortably beat up on FBS schools a week ago, but the Tennessee Volunteers and North Carolina State Wolfpack should combine for a fun one in Raleigh if this game's 60.5-point total is any indication.

Opening market shares after Week 1 is like Christmas morning for me, and it was no surprise to see a return customer from the Wolfpack. Kevin Concepcion led NC State with a 28.3% target share (7.9 per game) last year, and the sophomore is looking for an even larger season.

In his 2024 debut, Concepcion drew 14 targets, which was good for 35.0% of Grayson McCall's looks. Even better, no other Wolfpack pass-catcher topped six. He also led the team in routes (34).

In a high-scoring game where the Wolfpack are expected to trail, per their 9.5-point unfavorable spread, I have to back Concepcion when they'll need him. Tennessee was 13th in Rushing YPA allowed last year but a more manageable 48th against the pass (7.0 YPA allowed). One should believe the home team will lean into their strength -- the McCall-Concepcion connection -- with that the case.

