College Football Player Prop Best Bets for Week 12

Louisville at Stanford

Elic Ayomanor (STAN) - Receiving Yds Elic Ayomanor (STAN) Over More odds in Sportsbook

Though Stanford Cardinal football is largely unwatchable, NFL Draft prospect Elic Ayomanor is usually in a spot to see plenty of work trailing.

Ayomanor burst onto the scene during last year's 294-yard effort against Travis Hunter and Colorado, and he hasn't slowed down in 2024. On the back of a meaty 32.9% target share, Ayomanor has averaged 65.8 receiving yards per game, topping 85 receiving yards on four occasions despite poor quarterback play from Ashton Daniels (46.1 QBR).

Stanford is a 20.5-point home underdog to the Louisville Cardinals this week, and in addition to this being a long journey for the Redbirds, it's not like the Cardinals (plural) are an elite pass defense. They've surrendered 7.1 passing yards per attempt (YPA), which is 56th in FBS.

On the elevated projection of 12 targets in a negative script (from 9.1 for the season), I'd project Ayomanor for 6.7 catches and 67.3 receiving yards in this matchup.

This mark was laughably low during weeks where Daniels has been even somewhat efficient, and this cross-country "trap game" could add to the chances of that in Week 12.

Baylor at West Virginia

Sawyer Robertson (BAY) - Passing Yds Sawyer Robertson (BAY) Over More odds in Sportsbook

The Baylor Bears had hoped to make noise in a Big 12 ready for the taking behind Toledo transfer quarterback Dequan Finn, but Finn lost the job to Sawyer Robertson in Week 8 due to injury.

Robertson's best game of the season could be on tap Saturday. That's been the case for several quarterbacks against the West Virginia Mountaineers, who are allowing the third-most passing YPA (9.3) in FBS while limiting rushers to under 4.0 yards per carry (YPC). They're arguably the most notorious pass funnel among Power 4 schools.

How did Robertson unseat Finn? Really awesome play. The junior is sixth in FBS in QBR (84.2), and he's topped this mark in four of his last five games. This should be a decently close affair on the back of Baylor's poor defense, per a 2.5-point spread on FanDuel.

With that the case, it's hard to see why Robertson wouldn't encroach 300 yards here. He's also posted multiple passing TDs in five of his last six games with just four rushing scores all season, so expect the signal-caller's arm to account for the vast majority of Baylor's 30.5-point team total.

Sawyer Robertson (BAY) - Passing TDs Sawyer Robertson (BAY) Over More odds in Sportsbook

Arizona State at Kansas State

Jordyn Tyson (ASU) - Receiving Yds Jordyn Tyson (ASU) Over More odds in Sportsbook

As much as the Arizona State Sun Devils are happy to get back their version of Christian McCaffrey, oddsmakers indicate they might need their top wideout a bit more.

In a game where both teams aren't quite dead in the Big 12, the Sun Devils are 7.5-point road underdogs to the Kansas State Wildcats. Cam Skattebo (concussion) returns at tailback, but Jordyn Tyson is the reason I liked ASU to cover a touchdown in our Week 12 college football expert picks.

Tyson has emerged to post a 33.2% target share to lead the Sun Devils passing game, having eclipsed 76 receiving yards in seven of his last eight games. Two of those were with Jeff Sims (48.2 QBR) instead of current quarterback Sam Leavitt (72.6 QBR).

K-State will push most teams to the air. They're 21st in rushing YPA allowed but 88th against the pass.

I've got Tyson projected for 11.0 yards per attempt in this matchup, meaning he'd need about seven catches as an underdog to eclipse this mark. He's done just that in two straight positive game scripts and rush-friendly matchups -- before even factoring in upward-trending efficiency with Leavitt.

Cincinnati at Iowa State

Corey Kiner (CIN) - Rushing Yds Corey Kiner (CIN) Over More odds in Sportsbook

The Iowa State Cyclones' season has collapsed on a single Achilles heel.

ISU's consecutive losses to Kansas and Texas Tech came from their inability to stop the run. They're 107th in FBS on the basis of 5.0 yards per attempt allowed, which merited 237 rushing yards allowed last week.

There aren't many weak rushing attacks in the Big 12, and the Cincinnati Bearcats can pound the rock, too. Senior Corey Kiner has been doing just that since returning from injury in Week 7, toting the ball an average of 20.3 times per game. He's handled 58.4% of UC's overall carries in this stretch, including all 25 running back carries a week ago.

This line is simply too low in an elite matchup. On his average number of carries since returning (20.3), I've got Kiner projected for 104.6 rushing yards.

The veteran has also badly underperformed in the touchdown department with just a single score across his last 90 touches. I'm adding a touchdown when the 'Clones have surrendered eight on the ground in their last three games.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Corey Kiner (CIN) -140 View more odds in Sportsbook

