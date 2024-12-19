College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets for the College Football Playoff First Round

We've spent the past 10 days analyzing the matchups.

It's time to finally get this puppy underway.

The first round of the College Football Playoff begins Friday, so our window to finalize our betslips is closing. Below, FanDuel Research's college football writers lay out their favorite spread and total bets of the opening round.

Here's where they see value in FanDuel Sportsbook's college football betting odds.

College Football Playoff First Round Expert Picks

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Picking the Clemson Tigers as a longshot value bet to make the semifinals, I probably should believe they cover on Saturday -- and I do.

The Texas Longhorns' fortuitous SEC schedule led to just two ranked opponents all season, which were both losses to the Georgia Bulldogs. With such little proven, they shouldn't be laying this many points against a Clemson team that played two ranked squads to the final whistle on the back of a red-hot Cade Klubnik (78.9 QBR; 15th in FBS).

Ceding north of 17 points just twice all season, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish might sport the best defense in the dance.

Curt Cignetti's high-octane Indiana Hoosiers attack showed its true might with just 2.6 yards per play (YPP) and 15 points against their only ranked opponent. I can't project them for a quality day on the road in freezing, snowy weather when Kurtis Rourke (85.7 QBR) got swallowed whole by a pass defense behind the Irish in all major categories.

Riley Thomas, Writer

The Penn State Nittany Lions lean on the run with a 56.7% rush-play rate (top 25%), but the SMU Mustangs give up only 2.8 yards per rushing attempt (top 2%) and rank fifth in EPA allowed per rushing attempt. SMU's 8.6 yards per passing attempt (top 10%) led by Kevin Jennings (85.9 Pro Football Focus passing grade) could also prove to be a problem as Penn State is slightly weaker at defending the pass by ranking ninth in EPA allowed per drop back compared to sixth in EPA allowed per carry.

The Tennessee Volunteers and Ohio State Buckeyes make up the top two defenses in EPA allowed per play. Plus, each squad is in the top four of yards allowed per play. I expect the defenses to reign supreme in this one. The Buckeyes allow only 2.9 yards per carry (fifth-fewest) while the Volunteers carry a 60.8% rush-play rate (top 8%). Ohio State also has clear issues on its offensive line due to injuries, and Tennessee boasts one of the best front sevens in college football.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

The Penn State Nittany Lions didn't exactly end the season on a high note as they lost two of their final seven games, with both of those losses coming against ranked opponents. Meanwhile, the SMU Mustangs suffered their first loss since early September in a narrow three-point defeat to the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game, proving they can compete with teams in the college football playoffs.

Even though the Indiana Hoosiers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish averaged 39-plus points per game on the offensive side of the ball, both teams also boast formidable defenses. Not only should weather play a factor in Friday's contest, but Notre Dame's defense allowed 24-plus points twice all season while both of these teams are eighth or better in defensive success rate.

