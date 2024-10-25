College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets and Predictions for Week 9

After a couple weeks of straight adrenaline in college football -- and with Ohio State-Penn State lurking -- we needed a bit of a breather. Week 9 is that.

Here's the spreads and totals they're targeting across Saturday's action.

College Football Week 9 Expert Betting Picks

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Spread Texas Tech More odds in Sportsbook

The Texas Tech Red Raiders got waxed 59-35 at home last week by the Baylor Bears, but this line is a wild overreaction to one bad defensive showing when the TCU Horned Frogs actually have surrendered more yards per play (5.7) than TTU (5.5). Tech's electric offense is still on a five-game streak of at least 28 points, and Tahj Brooks should be able to dance all over a TCU front allowing 4.6 yards per tote.

With wins over Cincinnati and Arizona State inside the conference already, the Red Raiders have earned significantly more trust to move the ball. The Frogs still haven't topped 20 points in two weeks.

Oklahoma Total Points Under More odds in Sportsbook

Times are sad in Norman. They've flipped back to Jackson Arnold after no total touchdowns in two weeks, and this Mississippi Rebels defense is elite. They've surrendered an FBS-best 2.1 yards per carry on the ground, and they're 24th in passing YPA allowed (6.2).

I don't mind waiting for this number to get down to 13.5; the Oklahoma Sooners getting to 14 points would likely be a pair of touchdowns rather than a collection of field goals, which seems far more realistic.

Riley Thomas, Writer

Spread Ohio State More odds in Sportsbook

The Nebraska Cornhuskers were just hammered 56-7 by the Indiana Hoosiers last week. The offense has logged 10.5 PPG over its last two games against two defenses outside of the top 25 in EPA allowed per play. The Cornhuskers will face an angry Ohio State Buckeyes defense that's second in EPA allowed per play. Coach Ryan Day said OSU is looking to change up the defensive line to generate more pressure, and Nebraska is 73rd in Pro Football Focus’ pass blocking grade. After a solid 31-point showing against Oregon, Ohio State should score more than enough to cover.

Total Match Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

Indiana will feature backup quarterback Tayven Jackson this week, but the Washington Huskies just gave up 220 rushing yards in its last game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Hoosiers are logging over 5.0 yards per rushing attempt paired with an offensive line that ranks in the top 15 of PFF’s run and pass blocking grades. IU’s defense still has some question marks too; the last time the unit faced an offense within the top 40 of EPA per drop back, the Hoosiers allowed almost 300 passing yards and 28 points.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Spread Washington State More odds in Sportsbook

The San Diego State Aztecs don't have an offense that can keep up with the Washington State Cougars as they rank 88th in expected points added per pass (-0.04) and 120th in expected points added per rush (-0.12) while the Cougars are averaging the 16th-most points per game (39.4) in the nation. Even though San Diego State is 2-0 in conference play this season, those wins came against the Hawaii Warriors and Wyoming Cowboys -- who have a combined record of 3-11.

Miami (FL) Total Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

There isn't a college QB playing better than Cam Ward right now as he's strung together 7 consecutive starts where he's thrown for 300-plus yards and multiple touchdowns to begin the year. Besides having the best QBR (92.3) in the nation, Ward has led the Miami (FL) Hurricanes -- who haven't scored fewer than 38 points in a game this year -- to the second-most points per game (48.3), and the Florida State Seminoles are sitting at 104th in expected points added per pass allowed (0.08).

