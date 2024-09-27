College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets and Predictions for Week 5

We all know the headliner for Week 5 in college football is the Georgia Bulldogs at the Alabama Crimson Tide.

And FanDuel Research's Skyler Carlin has you covered there as he laid out his best bets for Georgia versus Alabama earlier Friday.

But we've got a whole lotta other good action on tap this week, as well. And our staff seems to think there's betting value to be had.

Below, you can check out what our college football writers view as the best bets of the week across the nation based on FanDuel Sportsbook's college football odds.

It's gonna be a fun Saturday. Let's dig into their picks.

College Football Week 5 Expert Betting Picks

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Spread Colorado More odds in Sportsbook

This line through a key number of 14 is wild disrespect for a Colorado Buffaloes squad that, yes, got a bit fortunate with last week's win. The Central Florida Knights have beaten a cupcake schedule consisting of an FCS school, last year's very worst team in FBS, and the TCU Horned Frogs, which required a heroic comeback of their own.

UCF is still 96th in passing yards per attempt (8.1 YPA) allowed through those games, so the backdoor should always be open for Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

Total Match Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

Oddly enough, both of these schools were shutdown by elite defenses from Utah a week ago, but they're not well-equipped to play to a second consecutive under.

Of 133 FBS schools, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are 5th in pass rate (63.5%) and 5th in seconds per play (20.8). The Kansas State Wildcats should be able to run all over OSU's defense, which is surrendering 4.6 yards per carry. Add in a little urgency as these teams look to avoid slipping too far behind in the Big 12, and I'm expecting points.

Riley Thomas, Writer

Spread Ohio State More odds in Sportsbook

The Ohio State Buckeyes have had their way with the Michigan State Spartans since 2017, covering the spread in seven consecutive meetings. The Spartans are currently in the bottom 33% with only 20.7 points per game (PPG) while the Buckeyes hold Pro Football Focus' fifth-best defense. Sitting in the bottom 45% of PFF's coverage grade while giving up 6.8 yards per passing attempt only causes more worries for MSU, as Ohio State is regularly hitting big plays with 10.4 yards per passing attempt (top 7%).

Kentucky Total Points Under More odds in Sportsbook

The Mississippi Rebels have one of the nation's best defenses, allowing only 7.3 PPG (top 2%) and 261.3 yards per contest (top 12%). The Kentucky Wildcats are in the bottom 30% with only 5.0 yards per play while averaging 39.0 rushing attempts per game (top 27%). The Rebels lead the nation by giving up only 1.2 yards per carry, and UK's QB Brock Vandagriff has been uninspiring, to say the least.

Skyler Carlin Writer

Spread James Madison More odds in Sportsbook

The James Madison Dukes are coming off an exhilarating 70-50 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in Week 4 to improve to 3-0, and there shouldn't be much concern for a let-down spot versus the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday. Besides the Cardinals ranking 129th in net expected points added per play (-0.31) and 133rd in yards per play (-3.73), the Dukes are tied for the second-best turnover margin (+7) in college football, which is enough to win this game with ease.

Wash State Total Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

While the Boise State Broncos surrendered only 14 points to the FCS Portland State Vikings in Week 4, they've given up 37-plus points to both FBS schools they've faced this season. Aside from the Broncos permitting 32 points per game as they play at a frantic pace, the Washington State Cougars are producing the 13th-most points per game (46.2) in the nation with QB John Mateer ranking 14th in QBR (82.8) and 4th in expected points added (31.1) at the position.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.