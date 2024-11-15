College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets and Predictions for Week 12

With the regular season winding down, the playoff picture is becoming clearer, setting the table for some massive games across the nation this weekend.

Which bets stand out across all the action?

Below, you can find the favorite bets from FanDuel Research's college football staff as lay out their favorite spreads and totals in FanDuel Sportsbook's college football odds. Here's where they're seeing value.

College Football Week 12 Expert Betting Picks

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Spread Arizona State More odds in Sportsbook

The Kansas State Wildcats are one of the most inconsistent teams in college football, alternating blowouts in both directions. They just lost, so it feels like walking into a trap, but the Arizona State Sun Devils match up too well to give a touchdown and hook.

ASU allows just 3.6 yards per carry (YPC), and their offense -- barely squeaking by Oklahoma State a week ago -- should be much better with the expected return of Cam Skattebo. The Sun Devils are 6-1 straight up when quarterback Sam Leavitt has played.

USF Total Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

Not many FBS programs have had as brutal of an offensive schedule as the South Florida Bulls. They've passed through five top-half scoring defenses in nine games, including Alabama and AAC-best Tulane.

Against bottom-half defenses, USF has proven to be explosive. They've posted at least 35 points behind the second-highest tempo in college football, and the Charlotte 49ers are next in line. Charlotte has allowed 5.9 yards per play (96th in FBS).

USF got pinned to just seven points last week against Navy. With a bit of sting in the tail, I like the Bulls to rebound.

Riley Thomas, Writer

Spread Oregon More odds in Sportsbook

The Oregon Ducks could have their most challenging road game of the season against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday. Despite the daunting 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff time, Wisconsin has lost its last two games by an average margin of 23.5 points. Meanwhile, Oregon has carried a +26.5 average margin since Week 8. The Ducks' dominance on the ground should lead to success on the road, for they hold the third-most EPA per rushing attempt while the Badgers are outside the top 50 in EPA per carry on offense and defense.

Georgia Total Points Under More odds in Sportsbook

After going 1-4 against the spread over their last five games, the Tennessee Volunteers are being overlooked against the Georgia Bulldogs. Tennessee has still allowed only 16.5 points per game (PPG) over the last four while sitting in the top 15% of takeaways per game. Georgia's Carson Beck has logged nine interceptions over his last four, and the Dawgs' struggles to run the rock probably won't change with the Vols giving up the fewest EPA per rushing attempt.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Spread Tennessee More odds in Sportsbook

Taking the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers to cover the spread against the No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs is more about Tennessee's defense slowing down a shaky Carson Beck-led Georgia offense than the Volunteers putting up plenty of points on the Bulldogs. All 12 of Beck's interceptions this season have come in his last six starts while Tennessee's defense is first in expected points added per rush (-0.16) and fifth in expected points added per drop back (-0.14), making it difficult to see a path where Georgia wins by 10-plus points.

Wash State Total Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

Besides the New Mexico Lobos giving up the fourth-most points per game (38.3) in the nation, they are ranked 126th in expected points added per rush allowed (0.11), 133rd in expected points added per dropback allowed (0.16), and 131st in early downs expected points added allowed (0.21). Meanwhile, the No. 19 Washington State Cougars are logging the eighth-most points per game (39.3) while sitting at sixth in net points per drive (3.07).

Which bets stand out to you across Week 12? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college football betting odds to see the full menu of options.

