FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

College Football Betting Trends: Each Team's Against the Spread and Over/Under Records

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Subscribe to our newsletter

College Football Betting Trends: Each Team's Against the Spread and Over/Under Records

College football's massive schedule can sometimes be a bit daunting to keep track of, so we're here to help -- to help keep tabs on the betting trends for all teams in the country.

Here's a rundown of the against-the-spread and over/under trends for each team.

Prior to the 2025 season, all data refers to the 2024 season.

All numbers via numberFire's database and includes only FBS games.

College Football Against the Spread Records

Team
ATS Record (2024)
ATS % (2024)
Arizona State12-2-085.7%
Notre Dame13-3-081.3%
Marshall10-3-076.9%
Florida9-3-075.0%
Minnesota9-3-075.0%
Colorado9-3-075.0%
Duke9-3-075.0%

College Football Over/Under Records

Team
OU Record (2024)
Over % (2024)
Avg Score (2024)
Utah State9-2-081.8%71.5
Ball State9-2-081.8%64.5
Rutgers9-3-075.0%54.6
Texas-San Antonio9-3-075.0%64.2
Iowa9-3-075.0%46.0
Miami (FL)9-3-075.0%69.6
New Mexico State8-3-072.7%59.5

Futures Day is coming August 26th. Learn more here.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup