College Football Betting Trends: Each Team's Against the Spread and Over/Under Records

College football's massive schedule can sometimes be a bit daunting to keep track of, so we're here to help -- to help keep tabs on the betting trends for all teams in the country.

Here's a rundown of the against-the-spread and over/under trends for each team.

Prior to the 2025 season, all data refers to the 2024 season.

All numbers via numberFire's database and includes only FBS games.

College Football Against the Spread Records

Team ATS Record (2024) ATS % (2024) Arizona State 12-2-0 85.7% Notre Dame 13-3-0 81.3% Marshall 10-3-0 76.9% Florida 9-3-0 75.0% Minnesota 9-3-0 75.0% Colorado 9-3-0 75.0% Duke 9-3-0 75.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

College Football Over/Under Records

Team OU Record (2024) Over % (2024) Avg Score (2024) Utah State 9-2-0 81.8% 71.5 Ball State 9-2-0 81.8% 64.5 Rutgers 9-3-0 75.0% 54.6 Texas-San Antonio 9-3-0 75.0% 64.2 Iowa 9-3-0 75.0% 46.0 Miami (FL) 9-3-0 75.0% 69.6 New Mexico State 8-3-0 72.7% 59.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

