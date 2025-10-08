3 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Phillies at Dodgers Game 3

It's time for playoff baseball!

Betting Picks for Phillies at Dodgers NLDS Game 3

The Dodgers took both games in Philadelphia and have a chance to advance to the NLCS with a win tonight. Los Angeles will send Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound while the Phillies will have Aaron Nola toe the rubber, so it makes sense why the Dodgers have -180 moneyline odds for Game 3.

We can look for the Dodgers to sweep the series in fashion.

Nola turned in the weakest season of his career in 2025. Through 94 1/3 innings, he posted a 6.01 ERA, 4.25 xERA, 3.72 xFIP, 3.81 SIERA, and a 24.0% strikeout rate. His underlying numbers weren't too shabby, and he did encounter some bad luck, but it's nonetheless difficult to trust him in this spot. On top of having a down year, Nola missed three months with a rib injury and hasn't seen the mound in 12 days.

The Dodgers went 52-29 at home compared to 41-40 on the road this season. The active roster finished the regular season with MLB-leading home marks, including a .220 ISO, .490 SLG, and .357 wOBA. They also showed the fourth-lowest strikeout rate (18.8%) in the split.

Yamamoto's been dealing and has been particularly elite down the stretch. On the season, he posted a 2.49 ERA, 2.73 xERA, 3.05 xFIP, and a 29.4% strikeout rate. He churned out an unreal 2.10 ERA, 2.87 xFIP, and 31.2% K% across his final 10 starts before allowing just two unearned runs and punching out nine batters through 6 2/3 frames in the Wild Card round. Los Angeles looks primed to pull off the sweep by multiple runs tonight.

We can look for Phillies-Dodgers Game 3 to log a YRFI tonight.

Los Angeles' offense is the more likely side to come through. The Dodgers paced MLB in runs scored in the first inning at home in 2025. They slammed the third-most home runs (22) in the split and maintained a low 20.3% K%.

There's a chance Nola comes out rusty after nearly two weeks off. Plus, Shohei Ohtani should see some real pitches in the opening frame, and he destroyed righties with a .661 SLG overall and a .730 SLG in the first inning this season.

For as dominant as Yamamoto's been this season, he's been more human in the opening frame, showing a 4.13 xFIP and 24.6% K% in the split. I think the bats will strike early on tonight.

Freddie Freeman has logged two hits and runs this series and could finally come through with an RBI in Game 3.

Nola coughed up a .522 SLG, 42.9% fly-ball rate, and 2.21 home runs per nine innings through 57 frames against left-handed hitters in the regular season. He surrendered a whopping .575 SLG on just a 21.2% K% versus lefties on the road.

The left-handed Freeman finished the regular season with a .307 BA, .521 SLG, and an 18.3% K% versus northpaws at home. He figures to bat from the third or fourth spot in the order tonight, putting him in position to knock in a run.

