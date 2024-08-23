College Football: Best Bets for Georgia Tech vs. Florida State

To kick off the 2024 college football season, the Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are scheduled to square off in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. It will be a matchup between two ACC teams that haven't faced each other since 2022 when the Seminoles secured a lopsided 41-16 victory at home over the Yellow Jackets.

Florida State will look a bit different entering the 2024 campaign following a 13-1 finish in 2023 as NFL draftees Jordan Travis, Trey Benson, Keon Coleman, and Johnny Wilson have been replaced by transfers D.J. Uiagalelei, Roydell Williams, Malik Benson, and Jalen Brown. As for Georgia Tech, they'll look to build upon a 7-6 record from a season ago with quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes returning this year.

By taking a look at the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, let's dive into the best bets for Saturday's showdown between Florida State and Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Betting Picks

Not only is Florida State going to have plenty of new faces on offense, but transfer quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will be playing in his third different offense in the last three seasons. With the Seminoles also returning a majority of their offensive line from a season ago, it would make sense for them to lean on the ground game in Week 0.

There could be a lack of resistance from Georgia Tech's run defense as they allowed the third-most rushing yards per game (221.3) in 2023. Following the departure of Trey Benson to the NFL, Florida State could split touches between a few backs, including Lawrance Toafili.

Toafili is returning for his fifth season with the Seminoles, and he's expected to share the backfield with Alabama transfer Roydell Williams and Caziah Holmes. As the backup to Benson last year, Toafili averaged only 35.6 rushing yards per game while recording an efficient 6.7 yards per attempt. But he did manage to finish the season strong with 118 rushing yards and a score on 10 carries in the ACC Championship Game.

While Williams does figure to have a role in the rushing attack, Toafili could see the field more early due to his familiarity with the team and the fact he's totaled 67 receptions, 690 receiving yards, and 4 receiving touchdowns throughout his collegiate career to Williams' 21 receptions, 152 receiving yards, and 2 receiving touchdowns. There shouldn't be a 25-yard gap between Toafili and Williams for their rushing props in Week 0.

Once again, the Seminoles are going to have a new-look offense in 2024 with a handful of key contributors from last season headed to the NFL. Head coach Mike Norvell could take a conservative approach in Florida State's season opener to allow the offense time to get acclimated by relying on his defense and running game.

The Seminoles do have a solid number of players returning on defense after permitting the 18th-fewest points per game (19.3) and 28th-fewest yards per game (331.9) in 2023. The pass-rushing duo of Patrick Payton and Marvin Jones Jr. could be massive difference-makers on Saturday as Georgia Tech's offense looks to keep things close in Dublin.

If Florida State can get their rushing attack going, they'll be able to control the flow of the game, and thus limiting the offensive opportunities Georgia Tech receives. Even though the Yellow Jackets have the personnel to make things interesting, weather could also be a factor in Ireland.

At the moment, temps are expected to be in the low 60s with 10-plus mile per hour winds and a chance of showers in Saturday's contest in Dublin. Taking that into account, we could see both offenses have a tough time creating explosive plays through the air to achieve the over.

