College Football: Best Bets and Player Props for Tennessee at Georgia

All eyes will again be drawn to the SEC when the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers visit the No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs in FanDuel Sportsbook's Week 12 Big Match on Campus.

Action kicks off Saturday, November 16th at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both sides are firmly in the hunt for the new College Football Playoff, although Georgia is on the outside looking in based on the most recent College Football Playoff bracket.

Even so, the Bulldogs enter Week 12 with -500 odds to make the College Football Playoff, slightly ahead of Tennessee at -330.

Still, Georgia has some work to do coming off an 18-point loss, and they already have two defeats on the season. But Tennessee is right in the thick of the SEC Championship race, so we can expect a competitive affair on Saturday night.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, what are the best bets for Alabama-LSU?

Tennessee at Georgia Betting Picks

Tennessee and Georgia both enter Week 12 with top-25 marks in Expected Points Added (EPA) per play (per College Football Insiders), so we shouldn't be short on offensive talent in this one. And while they're also both top-10 defenses by EPA per play allowed, this 47.5-point total may be a tick too low given how fast Tennessee plays.

The Volunteers have played at a fast pace all season, averaging the 13th-most plays per game. Georgia is down at 63rd in plays per game, but that hasn't stopped them from being a high-scoring offense in conference play. They've cleared 30 points in all three home SEC games and twice in four road games.

Georgia's defense has held up for the most part, but we've seen some cracks in recent games. They've let up 20-plus points in four of their last six games, though the Bulldogs have been stout against the run, ranking 4th in EPA per rush allowed. The Vols have the 8th-highest rush rate over expectation (per CFB Insiders) and are eighth in total rushing offense, so Georgia's ability to stop the run could be critical in speeding up this game.

In spite of last week's struggles, Georgia is still 10th in EPA per play on offense. And while Tennessee's been one of the top scoring defenses in the country, they have only the 35th-ranked strength of schedule by ESPN's College Football Power Index. The Vols held 'Bama to 17 points a few weeks back, but that was at home. This will be just their true third road game of the season, and Georgia has been explosive in Athens, averaging nearly 500 yards of total offense at home.

This is a spot where I'm expecting both defenses to show a few cracks, and the opposing offenses should be able to take advantage.

It doesn't hurt to have projections on our side, either. Massey Ratings projects Georgia to win 28-21, further bolstering my lean toward over 47.5 points.

UGA quarterback Carson Beck has had a disappointing season -- there's no denying that. His completion percentage has dropped from 72.4% last season to 65.4% in 2024, and he's up to 12 interceptions -- all in Georgia's seven conference games.

At one point a favorite for the Heisman Trophy, Beck is down to a staggering +40000 in the Heisman Trophy odds.

Yet, as frustrating as it's been, Beck's counting stats haven't really dipped. He's still averaging 276.4 passing yards per game thanks to an uptick in volume. Georgia's ranks 19th in raw pass rate (56%) this season after finishing 68th (47.7%) in 2023.

That's helped Beck overcome his less efficient play and to go for at least 275 yards in three of seven SEC games, nudging me toward the over on his 263.5 passing yards prop.

Tennessee is a tough matchup, so this certainly won't be a cakewalk. The Vols are 5th in dropback EPA allowed and 14th in passing yards allowed. But Beck threw for 439 against a Bama secondary that's 4th in dropback EPA allowed, and that came on the road. Beck's been significantly better at home than on the road over the last two years, averaging north of 305 yards per game at home -- more than 50 yards above what he averages on the road.

Georgia is a 10.5-point favorite, so there's a chance Beck's passing volume could be suppressed in a positive game script. But the Bulldogs haven't looked quite right this season, and our Skyler Carlin likes Tennessee to cover the spread in Week 12.

If the Vols keep things close, this could be a higher-scoring game than projected. That would only boost Beck's passing yardage, potentially allowing him to go over 263.5 yards.

