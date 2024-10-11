College Football: Best Bets and Player Props for Oklahoma vs. Texas

There are a couple of enticing ranked matchups taking place across the college football landscape in Week 7, beginning with the No. 1 Texas Longhorns taking on the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. The Red River Rivalry is one of the best rivalries in all of sports, and there is plenty to play for in Saturday's contest.

The Longhorns enter this week with a 5-0 record, with their last game being a win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Week 5 before having their bye week in Week 6. As for the Sooners, they possess a 4-1 record following a victory against the Auburn Tigers two weeks ago before also getting a breather in Week 6 ahead of Saturday's bout.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, let's take a look at the best bets for Saturday's Texas-Oklahoma clash that will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

On top of that, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a promo for all customers betting on the Oklahoma vs Texas game!

How to Claim This Promo

You can claim this promo by signing into your FanDuel Sportsbook account and clicking the “Claim Now” button. You’ll then be rewarded a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager placed on the Oklahoma vs Texas game happening October 12th. See full terms at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma vs. Texas Betting Picks

All college football odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

The offense of the Longhorns is getting a much-needed boost ahead of their matchup versus Oklahoma as Quinn Ewers is expected to return at quarterback after a two-game absence. Across his three starts this season, Ewers has tallied 691 passing yards, 8 passing touchdowns, and 2 interceptions on an efficient 73.4% completion rate.

Back in Week 1, Ewers cruised to 260 passing yards against the Colorado State Rams. Then, he proceeded to shred a stout Michigan Wolverines defense for 246 passing yards before suffering an oblique injury UTSA Roadrunners his last time out.

Quinn Ewers (TEX) - Passing Yds Quinn Ewers (TEX) Over More odds in Sportsbook

With Texas looking to remain unbeaten in their first year in the SEC, they'll need to lean on Ewers as the Sooners' weakness on defense is their secondary. In their last game against Auburn, Oklahoma surrendered 338 passing yards to Payton Thorne. Thorne ranks 60th in QBR (60.9) and 95th in EPA (expected points added; 6.1) among qualified quarterbacks this season.

Up to this point, the Sooners have the 14th-best defensive rushing success rate (32.0%) and the 81st-best defensive passing success rate (41.3%). This could lead to a notable outing from Ewers as the Longhorns are producing the fourth-most EPA per pass (0.45) and the 11th-best offensive passing success rate (52.4%).

Besides Ewers returning for the Longhorns, the Sooners made a quarterback change in Week 5, replacing Jackson Arnold with true freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. Hawkins completed 10 of his 15 passes for 161 yards while he tacked on a team-high 69 rushing yards and a score en route to putting up 27 points on the road versus Auburn.

Even though Texas boasts an impressive defense, all stats and records seem to get thrown out the window when the Red River Rivalry takes place. Oklahoma took down Texas by the score of 34-30 a season ago. There have been at least 53 total points scored in 8 of the last 10 meetings between these two great rivals.

Total Match Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

Along with the Longhorns having an efficient aerial attack, they tend to stay ahead of the chains with the 22nd-best early-down EPA per play (0.16), and they have the 12th-best third-down and fourth-down conversion rate (54.9%). While the metrics aren't as kind to the Sooners, the quarterback change from Arnold to Hawkins is enough for me to believe they could see vast improvements moving forward.

numberFire's college football projections forecast a 31.7-21.1 score in favor of Texas, and I am also leaning toward the over.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG