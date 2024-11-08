College Football: Best Bets and Player Props for Alabama at LSU

The SEC is taking the cake this week as the conference features two top-16 battles. The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide against the No. 15 LSU Tigers is FanDuel Sportsbook's Big Match on Campus this week.

LSU will have the ultimate home advantage in Death Valley with a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff time on Saturday. Each team could use the win for its postseason hopes as the Crimson Tide carry -140 odds to make the College Football Playoff while the Tigers are +220.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, what are the best bets for Alabama-LSU?

On top of that, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a promo for all customers betting on Alabama vs LSU happening November 9th!

How to Claim This Promo

You can claim this promo by signing into your FanDuel Sportsbook account and clicking the “Claim Now” button. You’ll then be rewarded a 50% Profit Boost Token for any wager on the Bama-LSU game happening November 9th, 2024. See full terms at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Alabama at LSU Betting Picks

All college football odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

The Crimson Tide are 1-3 against the spread (ATS) over their last four games and are 0-2 straight up in their previous two road games. Week 8's loss at Tennessee Volunteers was quite similar to this week's battle against the Tigers. Bama entered the game as 3.5-point underdogs but lost by seven in the bright lights of a daunting environment. Death Valley is arguably an even more difficult road atmosphere. Will the Tide finally produce on the road?

LSU was headed in the right direction but was knocked off the tracks by a 38-23 loss on the road against the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9. Perhaps the biggest concern for the Tigers right now is turnovers. Offense is supposed to be LSU's strength, for it carries the 8th-most EPA per play compared to allowing the 23rd-fewest EPA per play. Over quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's last four games, he's thrown seven interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Tide are forcing 2.3 turnovers per game (fifth-most). Over Alabama's last two road games, they had four turnovers while totaling three takeaways. There shouldn't be as much concern surrounding Bama losing the turnover battle in this one, for the Tigers lost the turnover battle 3-1 in their most recent game. The Crimson Tide are +0.9 in turnover margin (top 9%) while LSU carries a +0.1 margin (top 41%).

Spread Alabama More odds in Sportsbook

Alabama has more potential advantages alongside the turnover battle. For example, LSU just gave up 242 rushing yards and 4.9 yards per rushing attempt in its last game. Meanwhile, the Tide are in the top 35% of run play rate and average 5.0 yards per carry (top 21%) and 177.0 rushing yards per contest (top 31%). The Tigers are also 33rd in EPA allowed per rushing attempt compared to 18th in EPA allowed per drop back. There's still some concern about LSU limiting the big play through the air too, for it gives up 7.8 yards per passing attempt (bottom 31%).

On the other side of the ball, the Tigers lean on the pass with the fifth-highest pass play rate in the nation. Bama carries the 10th-lowest EPA allowed per drop back while surrendering only 5.9 yards per passing attempt (top 7%).

The Crimson Tide are frankly the better team overall, ranked fifth in EPA per play and EPA allowed per play. Between Alabama's balance and potential advantage in the turnover battle, give me the Tide cover. numberFire's game projections have the Crimson Tide winning 29.4-25.3.

Moving over to a prop bet, we mentioned LSU's struggles against the Aggies' ground game in Week 9. This included A&M's quarterback Marcel Reed logging 62 rushing yards in only the second half of play.

Stumbling against mobile signal-callers is nothing new for the Tigers, for they've allowed at least one 10+ yard run from the opposing QB in five of their last six games. They've seen their fair share of dangerous rushing QBs, including Taylen Green (73.5 rushing grade) and LaNorris Sellers (69.9 rushing grade) -- per Pro Football Focus. Alabama's Jalen Milroe is in that same company, holding 483 rushing yards and a 72.1 PFF rushing grade.

Milroe has the legs to rip off some big plays as he's totaled 16 runs of 10+ yards. He's went over 45 rushing yards in four of eight games this season.

Jalen Milroe (BAMA) - Rushing Yds Jalen Milroe (BAMA) Over More odds in Sportsbook

Avoiding sacks will probably be the biggest concern for hitting this pick. LSU touts the third-highest sack rate in college football, and the Crimson Tide are in the bottom 31% of sack rate allowed. Alabama's offensive line looked improved in Week 9, giving up only two sacks. Milroe hasn't been sacked more than twice in all four of his games with over 45 rushing yards. He's been sacked twice or fewer in four of his past six contests.

Ultimately, this prop still holds promising value. Milroe has reached double-digit carries in seven of eight games and is logging 14.3 rushing attempts per game over his last three. Considering his ability to rip off big plays, LSU's defense could be in trouble due to its tendency to give up explosive runs to QBs. Week 3's clash with the South Carolina Gamecocks could be a prime example of what to expect as Sellers totaled 88 rushing yards on 10 carries thanks to a 75-yard run against the Tigers.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG