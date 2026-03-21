College Football: Arkansas Win Total Odds for 2026

FanDuel Sportsbook has gone live with some college football win totals, one of which belongs to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Arkansas will have a new coach in 2026 as Ryan Silverfield takes the reins. With the Razorbacks once again boasting a difficult schedule, what is their win total set at for the coming season?

All college football odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

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Arkansas Football Win Total Odds

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Arkansas 2026 Football Schedule

Date Game Sep. 5 vs. North Alabama Sep. 12 at Utah Sep. 19 vs. Georgia Sep. 26 vs. Tulsa Oct. 3 at Texas A&M Oct. 10 vs. Tennessee Oct. 17 at Vanderbilt View Full Table ChevronDown

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.