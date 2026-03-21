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    College Football: Arkansas Win Total Odds for 2026

    Austan Kas
    Austan Kas@AustanKas

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    College Football: Arkansas Win Total Odds for 2026

    FanDuel Sportsbook has gone live with some college football win totals, one of which belongs to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

    Arkansas will have a new coach in 2026 as Ryan Silverfield takes the reins. With the Razorbacks once again boasting a difficult schedule, what is their win total set at for the coming season?

    All college football odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

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    Arkansas Football Win Total Odds

    SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
    @

    More odds in Sportsbook

    Odds/lines subject to change

    Odds not available at this time.
    Please check back later.

    Arkansas 2026 Football Schedule

    Date
    Game
    Sep. 5vs. North Alabama
    Sep. 12at Utah
    Sep. 19vs. Georgia
    Sep. 26vs. Tulsa
    Oct. 3at Texas A&M
    Oct. 10vs. Tennessee
    Oct. 17at Vanderbilt

    YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

    Interested in other college football win totals or looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

    Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

    The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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