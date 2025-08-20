2025 Odds to Win Big 12 Football Championship

Odds updated as of 11:50 AM

Looking to bet on the winner of the Big 12 in 2025? Kansas State (+500) and Utah (+600) are among the favorites to bring home the title. For the rest of the top contenders and their odds, keep reading.

2025 Big 12 Championship Odds

Kansas State Wildcats (+500 to win the Big 12)

2024 Record: 9-4

9-4 2024 Points Per Game: 30.8

30.8 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.4

23.4 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 426.8

426.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 343.4

Utah Utes (+600 to win the Big 12)

2024 Record: 5-7

5-7 2024 Points Per Game: 23.6

23.6 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 20.7

20.7 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 329.8

329.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 329.7

Arizona State Sun Devils (+600 to win the Big 12)

2024 Record: 11-3

11-3 2024 Points Per Game: 32.9

32.9 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.6

22.6 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 429.4

429.4 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 336.1

Baylor Bears (+650 to win the Big 12)

2024 Record: 8-5

8-5 2024 Points Per Game: 34.4

34.4 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.7

26.7 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 440.1

440.1 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 385.5

Texas Tech Red Raiders (+650 to win the Big 12)

2024 Record: 8-5

8-5 2024 Points Per Game: 37.6

37.6 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 34.8

34.8 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 462.8

462.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 461.5

TCU Horned Frogs (+850 to win the Big 12)

2024 Record: 9-4

9-4 2024 Points Per Game: 33.5

33.5 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.6

24.6 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 426.8

426.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 345.6

Iowa State Cyclones (+1200 to win the Big 12)

2024 Record: 11-3

11-3 2024 Points Per Game: 31.1

31.1 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.9

22.9 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 416.2

416.2 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 353.9

Kansas Jayhawks (+1400 to win the Big 12)

2024 Record: 5-7

5-7 2024 Points Per Game: 29.7

29.7 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 26

26 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 420.8

420.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 393.7

BYU Cougars (+2200 to win the Big 12)

2024 Record: 11-2

11-2 2024 Points Per Game: 31.2

31.2 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.6

19.6 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 388.5

388.5 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 308.8

Cincinnati Bearcats (+3000 to win the Big 12)

2024 Record: 5-7

5-7 2024 Points Per Game: 25.2

25.2 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.6

24.6 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 420.6

420.6 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 384.8

Houston Cougars (+3000 to win the Big 12)

2024 Record: 4-8

4-8 2024 Points Per Game: 14

14 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.9

22.9 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 288.5

288.5 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 324

Colorado Buffaloes (+3000 to win the Big 12)

2024 Record: 9-4

9-4 2024 Points Per Game: 32.9

32.9 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.1

23.1 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 383.2

383.2 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 351.9

Arizona Wildcats (+3300 to win the Big 12)

2024 Record: 4-8

4-8 2024 Points Per Game: 21.8

21.8 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 31.8

31.8 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 353.8

353.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 413

West Virginia Mountaineers (+4000 to win the Big 12)

2024 Record: 6-7

6-7 2024 Points Per Game: 29.2

29.2 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 31.9

31.9 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 406.4

406.4 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 415.2

Oklahoma State Cowboys (+6000 to win the Big 12)

2024 Record: 3-9

3-9 2024 Points Per Game: 27.2

27.2 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 35.6

35.6 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 374

374 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 500.8

UCF Knights (+7000 to win the Big 12)

2024 Record: 4-8

4-8 2024 Points Per Game: 30.4

30.4 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.9

26.9 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 447.8

447.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 339

Upcoming Big 12 Games

Date/Time Favorite Iowa State Cyclones vs. Kansas State Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 23 Kansas State (-3.5) Fresno State Bulldogs at Kansas Jayhawks 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 23 Kansas (-12.5) Jacksonville State Gamecocks at UCF Knights 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28 UCF (-16.5) Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at Oklahoma State Cowboys 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28 - Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Houston Cougars 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28 - Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Cincinnati Bearcats 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28 Nebraska (-6.5) Wagner Seahawks at Kansas Jayhawks 7:30 PM ET, Friday, Aug. 29 - View Full Table ChevronDown

